The Portraitist Behind Aphrodite Painting Will Apply Her Training in Color Theory to Your Home

Sorry, Takashi Murakami isn’t going to paint your house. But if you still want to be the talk of the block and avoid the drab path that runs through Home Depot, get the “perfectionist painters” of Aphrodite Painting on your project. Portraitist-turned-housepainter Ciena Colburn and her team of artists apply their training in color theory and see that their lines are cleaner than clean.

“When I graduated art school, I had a hard time finding consistent work that utilized my artistic skills, so I started painting houses,” Colburn says. “Ever since, I’ve been seeking out similarly minded artists who want to use their fine motor skills to beautify people’s homes.”

Colburn’s team can do more than brush a color onto a wall. They can add murals, signs and flourishes.

Her favorite project? “I love painting early 1900s built-in cabinetry because the structure and paneling allows you to paint accents and use multiple colors—same goes for the exteriors of old Victorians with ornate façades and porch balusters.” She recalls with pleasure painting an art nouveau-style border around the edge of a bathroom ceiling. “It really brought a sense of dignity and style to that room.”