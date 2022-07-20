We’re Very Sorry About the Incorrect Clues in this Week’s Crossword. Here Are the Correct Ones! (July 20, 2022)

“Almost Paradise”--they’re nearly anagrams, off by one letter.
by Matt Jones
®2022 Matt Jones
Across
1. Mettle
6. Fan ___ (writing collected on Archive of Our Own)
9. Glass part
13. Limber
14. ___Vista (Google rival, once)
15. Paris-area airport
16. Tabloid target
17. Roald who wrote “Matilda”
18. Malfunction
19. Made it to the bonus round?
22. Letters on a beach bottle
25. L.A. athlete
26. Expert on IRAs and the IRS
27. “Duck Hunt” console, familiarly
28. Plot point in some sci-fi horror films
32. “Project Runway” mentor Tim
33. Quarter-turn from NNW
34. At some future time
37. Aconcagua’s range
39. Hotel room fixtures
41. Comedian Will who played Kenny Rogers and Bill Clinton on “Mad TV”
42. Steers clear of, as an issue
44. The Jazz, on sports tickers
46. “Sharknado” star Tara
47. California’s fourth-highest mountain (and part of a chain sharing its name with a “Pacific” city)
50. Buenos Aires’s loc.
52. Stretch of history
53. Apprehend
54. Reaction to a funny TikTok video, maybe
55. “Weird Al” Yankovic’s stock-in-trade
59. Slurpee’s rival
60. Old-fashioned record player
61. Be eco-friendly
65. Top point
66. “I’m ___” (bakery-themed tune from “The Amazing World of Gumball”)
67. Email folder
68. Tom ___, “Animal Crossing” character based on the Japanese tanuki (raccoon dog)
69. Roulette wheel spaces, for short
70. Not for minors
Down
1. Carpet cleaner, briefly
2. Ripen
3. ___ Wayne
4. Couturier Cassini
5. Energized all over
6. Brouhaha
7. City with an Ivy League university
8. Jacques Cousteau’s ship
9. Movie-watching spot
10. Act that may specialize in balancing and horn-playing
11. Belgian tennis player Mertens, current world #1 in doubles
12. ___ Kennedy and The Conspirators (backing band for Slash)
14. Obstinate
20. VCR insert
21. Natural water falls?
22. Lengthy tales
23. Coin sound
24. “Just Keep Swimming” movie
29. Calendario opener
30. Race, as an engine
31. Fabric problems
35. “... say, and not ___”
36. High-altitude tune
38. Sore throat culprit, perhaps
40. Stunt double, e.g.
43. “The $100,000 Pyramid” host Michael
45. Jai ___ (indoor sport)
48. Manufacturer of Gummi Bears
49. Spain and Portugal’s peninsula
50. From former Formosa, for example
51. Elmo’s inanimate nemesis
56. ___ Squad (Best Buy support service)
57. “The Last ___” (apocalyptic video game series)
58. Drop in the mail
62. Dog at the end of “Family Ties” credits
63. Note after fa
64. Abbr. on an office business card