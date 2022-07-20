We’re Very Sorry About the Incorrect Clues in this Week’s Crossword. Here Are the Correct Ones! (July 20, 2022)

“Almost Paradise”--they’re nearly anagrams, off by one letter.

by Matt Jones

Across

1. Mettle

6. Fan ___ (writing collected on Archive of Our Own)

9. Glass part

13. Limber

14. ___Vista (Google rival, once)

15. Paris-area airport

16. Tabloid target

17. Roald who wrote “Matilda”

18. Malfunction

19. Made it to the bonus round?

22. Letters on a beach bottle

25. L.A. athlete

26. Expert on IRAs and the IRS

27. “Duck Hunt” console, familiarly

28. Plot point in some sci-fi horror films

32. “Project Runway” mentor Tim

33. Quarter-turn from NNW

34. At some future time

37. Aconcagua’s range

39. Hotel room fixtures

41. Comedian Will who played Kenny Rogers and Bill Clinton on “Mad TV”

42. Steers clear of, as an issue

44. The Jazz, on sports tickers

46. “Sharknado” star Tara

47. California’s fourth-highest mountain (and part of a chain sharing its name with a “Pacific” city)

50. Buenos Aires’s loc.

52. Stretch of history

53. Apprehend

54. Reaction to a funny TikTok video, maybe

55. “Weird Al” Yankovic’s stock-in-trade

59. Slurpee’s rival

60. Old-fashioned record player

61. Be eco-friendly

65. Top point

66. “I’m ___” (bakery-themed tune from “The Amazing World of Gumball”)

67. Email folder

68. Tom ___, “Animal Crossing” character based on the Japanese tanuki (raccoon dog)

69. Roulette wheel spaces, for short

70. Not for minors





Down

1. Carpet cleaner, briefly

2. Ripen

3. ___ Wayne

4. Couturier Cassini

5. Energized all over

6. Brouhaha

7. City with an Ivy League university

8. Jacques Cousteau’s ship

9. Movie-watching spot

10. Act that may specialize in balancing and horn-playing

11. Belgian tennis player Mertens, current world #1 in doubles

12. ___ Kennedy and The Conspirators (backing band for Slash)

14. Obstinate

20. VCR insert

21. Natural water falls?

22. Lengthy tales

23. Coin sound

24. “Just Keep Swimming” movie

29. Calendario opener

30. Race, as an engine

31. Fabric problems

35. “... say, and not ___”

36. High-altitude tune

38. Sore throat culprit, perhaps

40. Stunt double, e.g.

43. “The $100,000 Pyramid” host Michael

45. Jai ___ (indoor sport)

48. Manufacturer of Gummi Bears

49. Spain and Portugal’s peninsula

50. From former Formosa, for example

51. Elmo’s inanimate nemesis

56. ___ Squad (Best Buy support service)

57. “The Last ___” (apocalyptic video game series)

58. Drop in the mail

62. Dog at the end of “Family Ties” credits

63. Note after fa

64. Abbr. on an office business card