After a Two-Year Pandemic Absence, the Montavilla Street Fair Will Return This Month

Another summer tradition that had been scrapped the last two years is making a comeback.

The Montavilla Street Fair, the single largest one-day event in East Portland, is scheduled for 10 am to 5 pm Sunday, July 31.

Organizers have secured permits from the City of Portland to block traffic from using Southeast Stark Street between 76th and 82nd avenues to make room for more than 120 vendors who will be selling everything from clothing to crafts to food and drinks. As in previous years, the fair happens at the same time as the Montavilla Farmers Market, essentially making it one giant outdoor shopping plaza.

“I am thrilled to see the Montavilla Street Fair return after a two year hiatus,” Katie Meyer, former manager of the fair, current co-chair of the Mayor’s Events Action Table, and chief of staff to Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps. “This street fair has always been one of my favorites because it has one of the most invested groups of volunteers of any business district event. People love Montavilla and their neighbors and it really shows. Events like these make the city shine and are so important to keeping Portland vibrant and unique.”

In 2019, organizers estimate that 15,000 people attended the Montavilla Street Fair, making it one of the biggest of its kind in all of Portland. They expect at least 10,000 will show up this year.

In addition to vendor booths, there will be two stages featuring musicians of all kinds, with performers like kid-focused Mo Phillips and Tallulah’s Daddy and the internationally renowned touring artists Moorea Masa and Friends. You can find the full schedule at metba.org.