For One Sunday Morning, Portland’s Bridges Belonged to Cyclists

Bicyclists swarmed Portland’s iconic bridges, including two normally off-limits to cyclists, for the Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Riders took over the top decks of the Marquam and Fremont bridges while car traffic was barred for the 26th annual event, which allowed participants to cross six spans.

Abortion rights activists joined the ride to protest its sponsor, Providence, the only private insurer in Oregon not required to cover abortions and other reproductive health care.