Selfie Spots in Cascade Locks

1. Dry Creek Falls

The iconic waterfall plunges some 75 feet in an amphitheater of columnar basalt. There’s no single most scenic waterfall in the Columbia River Gorge, but Dry Creek Falls is usually in the conversation.

2. Train Appreciation Park

Bonus points for taking a selfie while appreciating a train that happens to chug by when you snap the photo.

3. Bridge of the Gods

The steel-truss bridge that Cheryl Strayed crossed at the end of her Pacific Crest Trail journey isn’t much to look at—but, surrounded by forested hillsides and the glistening Columbia River, it positively glows at sunset when viewed from Thunder Island in Marine Park.

4. Eastwind Drive-In

After ordering as much soft serve as you can stomach—the old-school diner’s towering cones invite comparisons to newborn babies—snap a quick selfie before your ice cream melts under Eastwind’s iconic neon sign.

PHOTOS: 1. & 2. Matthew Wastradowski 3. Bill Reynolds 4. CHRISTINE DONG