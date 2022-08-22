Selfie Spots in Lincoln City

1. Beachcrest Brewing Logo Wall

The brewery’s taproom was pretty sparse when it first opened, but from day one you couldn’t help but be impressed by the colorful mural of the Beachcrest emblem next to the bar: a seaside sunset being swallowed by a tsunami.

2. Taft Dock

You’ll be fighting for railing space on this wooden pier next to Mo’s during peak season. It offers sweeping views of Siletz Bay, slumbering seals on Salishan Spit, and the Four Brothers rock formations covered in gnarled trees.

3. Robert’s Bookshop Airplane Nose

Bob Portwood discovered the front end of a Boeing 727 up for auction several years back, thought it looked cool, and decided to buy it. You can find the nose installed in the side of his store—once you take a picture out front, head inside and check out the aviation books stored in the cockpit.

4. Inn at Lincoln City’s Octopus Mural

The Inn at Lincoln City overlooking the D River is apparently closed for good, but you can still enjoy the vibrantly colored mural on the side of the building, which depicts an octopus and a squid swimming toward each other, tentacles outstretched.

5. Highway 101 Burger’s Giant Tire Hamburger

It may not be the most exciting selfie spot in town, but this burger shack wins the title for Most Creative Use of Monster Truck Tires.

PHOTOS: 1. Beachcrest brewery 2.–5.: Andi Prewitt