Selfie Spots in Silverton

1. Trail of Ten Falls at Silver Falls State Park

Choose a waterfall, any waterfall. Or take photos at all 10. You can’t go wrong wherever you snap a selfie along the beautiful trail; that said, South Falls is perhaps the most iconic waterfall in the park.

Oregon Summer Guide

2. Gallon House Bridge

We can’t, in good conscience, recommend you commandeer the roadway for a quick photo shoot. But Gallon House Road Northeast is a quiet, backcountry highway that sees little traffic. A small pullout on the north side of the bridge offers the chance to park, walk across, and snap a selfie.

Oregon Summer Guide

3. Bobbie the Wonder Dog Memorials

Technically, this is three selfie spots in one because Bobbie the Wonder Dog is just that famous around Silverton. A Bobbie the Wonder Dog statue and doghouse sit at the northern edge of a small parking lot near Silverton Coffee Station. A Bobbie the Wonder Dog mural on a downtown retaining wall includes a map of his journey and multiple poems paying tribute to Bobbie’s grit and resilience. And at the Oregon Garden, you can snap a selfie with a bronze bust of the beloved canine.

Oregon Summer Guide

4. Silver Creek Covered Pedestrian Bridge

A small pedestrian path, fashioned to resemble a covered bridge, spans Silver Creek as it courses through downtown Silverton. Oddly enough, the bridge wasn’t designed to mimic the Gallon House Bridge nearby, but it’s still a scenic stop and is wholly worthy of a selfie.

Oregon Summer Guide

PHOTOS: 1. 2. & 4. Matt Wastradowski 3. Rick Obst