Selfie Spots in Silverton

1. Trail of Ten Falls at Silver Falls State Park
Choose a waterfall, any waterfall. Or take photos at all 10. You can’t go wrong wherever you snap a selfie along the beautiful trail; that said, South Falls is perhaps the most iconic waterfall in the park.
2. Gallon House Bridge
We can’t, in good conscience, recommend you commandeer the roadway for a quick photo shoot. But Gallon House Road Northeast is a quiet, backcountry highway that sees little traffic. A small pullout on the north side of the bridge offers the chance to park, walk across, and snap a selfie.
3. Bobbie the Wonder Dog Memorials
Technically, this is three selfie spots in one because Bobbie the Wonder Dog is just that famous around Silverton. A Bobbie the Wonder Dog statue and doghouse sit at the northern edge of a small parking lot near Silverton Coffee Station. A Bobbie the Wonder Dog mural on a downtown retaining wall includes a map of his journey and multiple poems paying tribute to Bobbie’s grit and resilience. And at the Oregon Garden, you can snap a selfie with a bronze bust of the beloved canine.
4. Silver Creek Covered Pedestrian Bridge
A small pedestrian path, fashioned to resemble a covered bridge, spans Silver Creek as it courses through downtown Silverton. Oddly enough, the bridge wasn’t designed to mimic the Gallon House Bridge nearby, but it’s still a scenic stop and is wholly worthy of a selfie.
PHOTOS: 1. 2. & 4. Matt Wastradowski 3. Rick Obst