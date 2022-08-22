Selfie Spots in Sisters

1. Smokey Bear Statue

This U.S. Forest Service icon, one of the most recognized in the world, has been standing guard outside the Sisters Ranger District headquarters since 2010. Continue to heed his advice about forest fires.

2. Sinclair Gas Dinosaur

The bright green brontosaurus in front of this fueling station is like many you’ll spot outside the chain’s outlets with one exception: The people of Central Oregon like to adorn their dinos with accessories. This one sports a ball cap that reads “Sisters.”

3. Oliver Lemon’s Sasquatch

The metal sculpture of Oregon’s most elusive resident has such a frightening look on its face it will startle your dog.

4. Heritage USA’s Telephone Booth

Pay your respects to what was once one of the most recognizable icons of the urban landscape at this antique store, which keeps its fire engine-red pay phone booth outside.

5. Your Black Butte Ranch Horse

After the ride, pose for a picture with your furry new friend.

Black Butte Ranch Lennie the Horse. Photo by Andi Prewitt.



