Selfie Spots in Vancouver

1. Grant Street Pier

Created by artist Larry Kirkland, the Waterfront’s signature feature, with its sail-like cables, 90-foot extension over the Columbia, and triangular platform cutout, looks good from any angle, day or night.

2. The Yard Milkshake Bar

If you think milkshakes should be a food rather than a beverage, this is the place for you. The massive, sundaelike concoctions fall into the same ‘Gram-friendly genre as New York’s Black Tap milkshakes and weigh in at over 2,000 calories.

3. The Murals Project

There’s public wall art all over downtown, Uptown and Fourth Plain, colorfully capturing history, native culture, music, natural wonders and more. Check out the map at ccmurals.org if you want to plan a route.

4. Interstate Bridge

Feeling brave? Head up the narrow (but fully separated from traffic) sidewalk and take a shot high above the Columbia while technically standing in both Oregon and Washington. Just don’t drop your phone!

Oregon Summer Guide Interstate Bridge (Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington) (CMH)

