Starstruck: Find Inspiration in the Skies This Summer

Oregon Summer Guide Dozens of people came to Rooster Rock State Park on Saturday night to celebrate the vernal equinox with a star party, a gathering of telescopes and star gazers to watch the night sky. (LC- Jamie Hale/The Oregonian)

Jim Todd, president of Rose City Astronomers, understands the wonderment of staring into the unknown.

“In 1969, I was 8 years old, growing up in Nebraska, and I watched the Apollo 11 landing on the moon,” Todd says. “I was mesmerized and inspired by that—and it inspired me so much that I became very interested in astronomy and space science.”

Yet Todd knows that being mesmerized, inspired and interested is not enough when it comes to stargazing. There are practical considerations to keep in mind, like what kind of equipment to purchase and where to go.

Here are Todd’s top two tips for amateur Oregon stargazers looking to get a taste of the cosmos this summer.

1. Think before you buy (or borrow) a telescope.

Buying the right telescope for stargazing is like choosing whom you date—you need to be sure the two of you are compatible before making a long-term commitment.

“Generally, what I tell people is, learn the sky first [so you don’t] jump in and find a telescope that doesn’t quite work for you,” Todd says. “Some people want to do pictures, so you need to get the right kind of telescope to take pictures with. Some want to [see] very out there, deep-sky objects, like nebulae or galaxies or planets.”

Todd also recommends starting with a manual telescope—and points out that one of the perks of being a Rose City Astronomers member is being allowed to check out telescopes for free.

2. Don’t let light pollution win.

Light pollution is the enemy of any astronomer, especially in a gleaming metropolis like Portland.

“We want to be able to go out and enjoy the beauty of the night sky,” Todd says. “Over in Eastern Oregon and Central Oregon, [the skies] are some of the darkest in the nation.”

But you don’t have to trek out toward Bend just to glimpse a few constellations. Todd recommends stargazing at any state park, or even a parking lot or a football field. And you can always look for specific spots at darksky.org.





Jim Todd’s Top Star Parties

June 18

OMSI Star Party: Summer Solstice Celebration

Location: Rooster Rock State Park and Stub Stewart State Park

Cost: $5

omsi.edu/events

July 16

OMSI Star Party: Lunar Viewing

Location: Rooster Rock State Park and Stub Stewart State Park

Cost: $5

omsi.edu/events

July 26-31

Oregon Star Party Location: Ochoco National Forest Cost: $5-$150

oregonstarparty.org

Aug. 12

OMSI Star Party:

Perseid Meteor Shower Watch

Location: Rooster Rock State Park

Cost: $5

omsi.edu/events

Aug. 27-28

Mount St. Helens Star Party: Mount St. Helens Institute

Cost: $240

mshinstitute.org

Sept. 17

OMSI Star Party: Autumnal Equinox Celebration:

Location: Rooster Rock State Park and Stub Stewart State Park

Cost: $5

omsi.edu/events





Rose City Astronomers

General membership meetings take place at OMSI.

945 SE Water Ave. rosecityastronomers.net 7:30 pm third Monday of every month

Free