Starstruck: Find Inspiration in the Skies This Summer

Jim Todd, president of Rose City Astronomers, understands the wonderment of staring into the unknown.
“In 1969, I was 8 years old, growing up in Nebraska, and I watched the Apollo 11 landing on the moon,” Todd says. “I was mesmerized and inspired by that—and it inspired me so much that I became very interested in astronomy and space science.”
Yet Todd knows that being mesmerized, inspired and interested is not enough when it comes to stargazing. There are practical considerations to keep in mind, like what kind of equipment to purchase and where to go.
Here are Todd’s top two tips for amateur Oregon stargazers looking to get a taste of the cosmos this summer.
1. Think before you buy (or borrow) a telescope.
Buying the right telescope for stargazing is like choosing whom you date—you need to be sure the two of you are compatible before making a long-term commitment.
“Generally, what I tell people is, learn the sky first [so you don’t] jump in and find a telescope that doesn’t quite work for you,” Todd says. “Some people want to do pictures, so you need to get the right kind of telescope to take pictures with. Some want to [see] very out there, deep-sky objects, like nebulae or galaxies or planets.”
Todd also recommends starting with a manual telescope—and points out that one of the perks of being a Rose City Astronomers member is being allowed to check out telescopes for free.
2. Don’t let light pollution win.
Light pollution is the enemy of any astronomer, especially in a gleaming metropolis like Portland.
“We want to be able to go out and enjoy the beauty of the night sky,” Todd says. “Over in Eastern Oregon and Central Oregon, [the skies] are some of the darkest in the nation.”
But you don’t have to trek out toward Bend just to glimpse a few constellations. Todd recommends stargazing at any state park, or even a parking lot or a football field. And you can always look for specific spots at darksky.org.
Jim Todd’s Top Star Parties
June 18
OMSI Star Party: Summer Solstice Celebration
Location: Rooster Rock State Park and Stub Stewart State Park
Cost: $5
July 16
OMSI Star Party: Lunar Viewing
Location: Rooster Rock State Park and Stub Stewart State Park
Cost: $5
July 26-31
Oregon Star Party Location: Ochoco National Forest Cost: $5-$150
Aug. 12
OMSI Star Party:
Perseid Meteor Shower Watch
Location: Rooster Rock State Park
Cost: $5
Aug. 27-28
Mount St. Helens Star Party: Mount St. Helens Institute
Cost: $240
Sept. 17
OMSI Star Party: Autumnal Equinox Celebration:
Location: Rooster Rock State Park and Stub Stewart State Park
Cost: $5
Rose City Astronomers
General membership meetings take place at OMSI.
945 SE Water Ave. rosecityastronomers.net 7:30 pm third Monday of every month
Free