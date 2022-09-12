Did You Spot Darth Vader on the MAX Last Weekend? Here’s Why.

Did you spot Darth Vader on the MAX last weekend? Maybe you did a double take while walking by Freddy Krueger fixated on his smartphone.

The wild and often elaborate costumes in September always mean one thing: Rose City Comic Con has returned.

This year, our city’s version of Nerd Christmas celebrated its 10th anniversary and drew tens of thousands who came for celebrity autographs from the likes of Giancarlo Esposito, LeVar Burton and Sean Astin, deep-dive seminars, and the cosplay—especially the cosplay.