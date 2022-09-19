TriMet Kicked Off the Launch of Its FX2-Division Line With Free Rides and a Street Party

TriMet has unleashed its new green machine on the streets of Portland.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the transit agency held a ceremony at Portland Community college Southeast to mark the launch of the new FX2-Division Line serviced by longer, lime-colored buses, which also have all-door boarding. The high-capacity service should provide faster, more reliable trips for riders between downtown and East Portland and Gresham.

FX2 Grand Opening (Mick Hangand-Skill)

Following the ceremony, TriMet kicked off a community celebration, which featured miniature family-friendly festivals along the route as well as free rides on FX buses during the event. The project also made critical safety improvements to the Division Street Corridor.

“Today, we are celebrating another innovative project from TriMet—combining the capacity and reliability of the city bus with modern amenities that will mean a faster, cleaner and smoother ride for people in Portland and Gresham,” said Federal Transit Administration regional administrator Linda Gehrke. “FTA was happy to support TriMet’s Division Transit Project with $87 million, providing federal support to a project that will improve safety, lessen Portland’s environmental footprint and help get people where they need to go faster and more efficiently.”

