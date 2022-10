For the first time in two years, there was dancing in the streets outside Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

The Portland Greek Festival returned Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 following a pandemic hiatus, bringing back all of its traditions, including a food lineup of baklava, gyros, souvlaki and the always popular spit-roasted lamb.

The event began in 1952 as a means to help pay off the Northeast Portland church’s mortgage. It’s now one of the largest festivals of its kind.