The Thomas Truck Tour Is Coming to Portland This Saturday

Anyone with a cursory knowledge of the Rev. W. Awdry’s Thomas the Tank Engine children’s books (and the film and television projects they inspired) knows that they’re not actually just for children. They were essentially Pixar before Pixar, using seemingly simple stories to explore the nuances of grief, friendship, technological change, and countless other weighty themes.

So don’t be surprised if train lovers of all ages show up at Bridgeport Village, where the Thomas Truck Tour will be stopping from 10 am to 7 pm this Saturday, Oct. 15 (between Regal Bridgeport Village and Urban Outfitters).

The Thomas Truck Tour revolves around a mobile pop-up that sells Thomas-related merchandise, including neckerchiefs, lunch tins, and plush toys of Thomas and Percy (the goodhearted train better known as the “green caterpillar with red stripes”). Percy’s presence is essential because (not-that-hot take) he’s the true protagonist of the Thomas the Tank Engine saga, title notwithstanding.

A note for the team behind the Thomas Truck Tour (the same masterminds who created the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck and the Barbie Truck): Next time you come to town, pick a better spot. Like say, the Oregon Rail Heritage Center (home to three actual locomotives, including the legendary Daylight Express engine)? You know, where train fanatics would actually hang out?

Put it this way: If Sheldon Cooper wanted to see trains in Portland, he would not be hanging out at Bridgeport Village. But still, it’s not every day that a truck with Thomas’ azure face comes to town. So all aboard!