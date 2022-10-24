Amaized and Confused, Portlanders Make a Fall Pilgrimage to Sauvie Island

Based on the long line of cars streaming onto Sauvie Island last weekend, it looked like pretty much everyone in Portland was headed to one of the area’s many farms for fall traditions, including the always-popular corn maze at The Pumpkin Patch.

Now in its 24th year, the network of paths created in a field of towering stalks always changes in order to create a new design. Visitors this year are walking through a depiction of the farm’s two new Brahman cows, named Cinnamon and Sugar.

The maze is open through Oct. 31.