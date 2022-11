If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right.

Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls.

Some were there for parties, others the 13 Days of Terror haunted house. But no matter what drew people to the mall, all seemed to have a good time.