Statement Walls: Portland’s Most In-Demand Wallpapers

Peony Japonica by Kit Miles $175 per roll

It’s possible to bloom in the dark. Designers and shoppers at The Nest Collective are falling for the detail, saturated color and movement in London artist Kit Miles’ Peony Japonica wallpaper, his rendering of a nighttime display of blooming flowers like peony and wisteria, and grasshoppers and birds. “This paper is perfect for any spot that you want some visual interest or drama,” says Aleta Fouks, owner of the décor showroom. “Kit Miles’ work is unlike anything else that we have in the showroom or that you will see on the market.” Fouks has seen the paper employed most often in entries, powder rooms, and dining rooms, but it’s versatile enough to work in any room of the home. nestportland.com

Chanterelles (Lonesome Pictopia)

Chanterelles by Melanie Nead, $550 per roll (Monte Carlo)

Raise a glass. All of the wallpapers from Lonesome Pictopia are original works by female artists, inspired by historic design and the plants and animals of the Pacific Northwest. Its most popular pattern currently remains Chanterelles, a celebration of Cantharellus formosus, the Pacific golden chanterelle mushroom, rendered as an art deco fan and designed by Melanie Nead. “I love the grandeur, the architectural quality of the design, and the balance between maximalism and simplicity,” Nead says. “It’s such a showstopper.” No surprise then that it’s found in a number of cocktail bars and restaurants, which benefit from its Old World, Hollywood glamour. In the home, it works well in a dining room, hallway or bathroom, she says. lonesomepictopia.com

Nester 2022 Wallpapers-Mahonia (Hotel Stevenson)

Mahonia by Kate Blairstone, $195 per roll (Midnight)

Wallflowers, indeed. Beloved local paper shop Manolo Walls is reluctant to play favorites, but collaborates frequently with local artists like Kate Blairstone, all of whose papers are a pleasurable riot of color, movement and maximalist glee. Blairstone’s Mahonia pattern in Midnight is her current top seller. “It’s super Pacific Northwest—floral without being too feminine—and works with both traditional and midcentury homes,” Blairstone says. The Midday colorway (light pink) also does really well, she says. manolowalls.com

Nester 2022 Wallpapers-Alpine Garden (JACK WINEINGER/Schoolhouse)

Alpine Garden by Ola Supernat, $275 per roll (Multi-Ebony)

Go ahead, take a hike. Designed by Portland graphic designer Ola Supernat for Hygge & West, Alpine Garden wallpaper (pictured here in the darker colorway) draws its inspiration from the flora of the Pacific Northwest. The visual texture—with a range of small and dense and light, airy blooms in a muted palette—is meant to evoke the feeling of walking through a meadow on a great hike. “I can truly envision this wallpaper in any part of the home,” says Tana Sollars, product designer and developer for Schoolhouse. “We love that it feels sophisticated and romantic, while still being playful.” schoolhouse.com/collections/wallpaper

Nester 2022 Wallpapers-Lush (Makelike)

Lush by Mary Kysar, $200 for 5 yards (Red)

Oregonians sure do love their mushrooms. Designed and illustrated by Mary Kysar for Makelike, Lush (Makelike’s most popular paper overall) is based on photos taken in and around Laurelhurst Park, and hikes at the Portland Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary. “It has an organic nature quality to it. However, the color palettes don’t literally reflect that, so it reads more modern and even slightly deco leaning,” says Sasha Goldstein of SMG Collective. It’s a medium-scaled pattern, which provides structure, yet does not overwhelm a space.” Lush is a favorite for dining rooms, powder rooms, bathrooms, entries and studies. smgcollective.com/wall-paper

Nester 2022 Wallpapers-Via (Cowtan & Tout)

Via by Kate Ause, $136 per yard (Jade)

This versatile paper from longtime American producer Cowtan & Tout is popular in nearly every space of the home: entries, dining rooms, living rooms, bedrooms and hallways. “You can’t go wrong with a stunning grasscloth, and this one’s a bit of a chameleon,” says Kate Ause of The Kate Ause Showroom. “The texture details, the natural elements, the one-of-a-kind art grasscloth creates and the beautiful stunning slice of rock pattern—there’s an element of mystery and I think that is what is intriguing to people.” Rock on. thekateauseshowroom.com