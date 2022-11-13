Geeking Out Over a Real-Life Portland Treasure Map

Today I’m talking to my favorite histori-Oregonian, Doug Kenck Crispin, about this week’s choose-your-own-adventure cover package. Doug put this piece together with fellow histori-Oregonian JB Fisher, and if you haven’t already, you really should grab a physical copy of issue issue before it’s quits the stands, because there is a literal, real-life, rich-stuff treasure map inside.

There’s a lot of treasure lore in the Pacific Northwest. From the infamous Beeswax shipwreckwreck Doug and I dished about last time he was a guest, to this week’s Portland Treasure Chart, a cryptic, hand drawn map to possible riches right here in Rose City. And just a disclaimer: Regardless of the treasure map you’re studying, please don’t dig up a grave. Doug will explain why that disclaimer is necessary on today’s episode.

