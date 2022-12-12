Holiday Shopping Season Intensifies at Crafty Wonderland and ScanFair

With just two weekends left before Christmas, the shopping started to get serious at the Oregon Convention Center, where two holiday markets popped up Dec. 9-11.

At Crafty Wonderland, the gifts were a bit more audacious—from shiny, brightly colored garland wreaths to dangly earrings to paintings of a patron saint version of Nicolas Cage.

The offerings veered more traditional at ScanFair, where you could find Fair Isle-style sweaters, creepy Santa dolls, sphere-shaped Danish pastries and a Viking ship (which, presumably, was for display purposes only).