Rebel Rebel, the downtown Portland queer bar named for the iconic David Bowie song, has come, gone and laid belief on a city full of flowers, a city full of rain. It temporarily closed the weekend of Jan. 13, but the bar’s Instagram account announced its permanent closure Jan. 30, weeks shy of Rebel Rebel’s first anniversary.

Rebel Rebel’s owner, J Buck, tells WW that numerous factors led to the bar’s closure, including security costs, slow weeknight sales, and other struggles that come with doing business in Old Town.

“It’s a small space in an area of town that’s already hit pretty hard, so that’s just the way everything crumbled and unfolded,” Buck says. “There wasn’t a specific catalyst or anything like that. We navigated the slow season as best as we could, and that’s just the nature of the game for a lot of small businesses in Portland right now.”

Rebel Rebel was a popular watering hole among Portland’s LGBTQ+ community, serving craft cocktails to customers under the gleam of a disco ball. The intimate venue once known as Black Book, Maxwell, and Yes and No hosted dance nights and drag shows over the past 11 months and fostered a loyal sapphic following before the lesbian bar Doc Marie’s opened (and briefly closed) across the Willamette River last summer.

Also, Rebel Rebel was one of three Old Town queer bars that opened in Portland in the wake of the pandemic, but closed before its first anniversary.

The Queen’s Head, which opened in Ankeny Alley in November 2021, was sold the next summer. The rebranded business, P!nq, opened in September and closed in November 2022. Meanwhile, the Parkrose neighborhood’s gay strip club Fuzzy Navels has weathered the unfortunately timed onset of the global mpox outbreak after opening in July 2022. It now hosts strip bingo (plus, Sissy Bar is still going strong).

As Bowie sang, “Stars are never sleeping. Dead ones and the living.” Buck says plans are already underway for the next era of Rebel Rebel’s former home but does not know if the next iteration will still belong to the LGBTQ+ community.

“We built a great community, we had fantastic regulars, we had fantastic talent,” Buck says. “My staff was literally the best.”