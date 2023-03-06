For the First Time in Three Years, It Was Women’s Dance Night at the Kenton Club

For the first time since 2020, DJ Action Slacks held a Women’s History Month multigenre dance party featuring empowering songs about the female experience by artists who recorded between 1965 and 1980.

People packed into Kenton Club for Respected Ladyland on Saturday, March 4—some to move to the music and others to share a loving embrace. The name of the event refers to a place envisioned by DJ Action Slacks, where women are seen, believed, valued, treated with respect and free from harassment.

See photos: