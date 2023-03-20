Paddy’s Breaks World Record for Largest Irish Coffee

Say what you will about downtown Portland. Thanks to one longtime resident of the central city, we are the champions—at least when it comes to making super-sized cocktails.

Paddy’s, the oldest Irish bar in town, created the world’s largest Irish coffee on St. Patrick’s Day using ingredients from Kilbeggan Whiskey, Caffe Umbria and Alpenrose Dairy. The resulting mixture measured at a whopping 254 gallons, securing the pub’s place in the Guinness World Records.

While the Irish coffee may have been the highlight, revelers enjoyed everything from an ice sculpture luge to a rogue bear donning a kilt.

See photos: