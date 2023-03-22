From the Cage to the Stage

Our Photographer Michael Raines photographed four of the winners of our Pet Pageant at his Lloyd Center storefront, Family Photo Studio.
Pictured below is Targ, our Cover Star; Penny, a Cover Star Finalist; Izzy, All Bark, No Bite Category Winner; and Mazzy, a Cover Star Finalist. To see a full list of winners from our 2023 Pet Pageant, sponsored by Dove Lewis Animal Hospital, click here.
