Low Bar Chorale Singalongs Are the Best $10 Group Therapy Sessions Out There

Do you have trouble finding the right words when it comes to expressing your feelings? Does it help if you’re in a room with others who also brighten up when combining voices with total strangers? The words you’re looking for are right there on screen at the Low Bar Chorale singalongs, which happen regularly at Revolution Hall’s Show Bar on Tuesdays, the saddest day of the week, when we could all use some communal joy. After an evening of singing your heart out, you feel—what’s the word?—good. You’ve given your lungs, larynx and vocal cords a healthy workout. And polished pipes are not required. Harmony-meister Ben Landsverk’s good cheer, encouragement and apparent love for helping others will leave you walking on air for days. It’s proof that the power of singing “Tiny Dancer” with strangers is not to be underestimated. Even better: A session costs only $10 (not including the service charge), and this therapist’s office comes with a full bar.

