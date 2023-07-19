Mysti Krewe of Nimbus Brings NOLA Vibes to the Rose City Every Mardi Gras

As beautiful and amazing as Portland is, the City of Roses lacks a particular savoir faire, lagniappe, and even a certain bacchanalian dazzle, which, for the most part, seems to suit Portlanders just fine. Well, that’s true until Mardi Gras season, when Portland’s Mysti Krewe of Nimbus steps in to pump up the jams, throw all the beads and laissez les bons temps rouler.

Founded in 2010, Mysti Krewe (named for the misty Pacific Northwest atmosphere) has served as a subcommunity for Louisiana transplants and locals who simply love the culture. For 12 years, they have held a Mardi Gras ball and parade, bringing that trademark Carnival energy to the historically Black neighborhood around North Mississippi Avenue each season.

Bonus: The group operates a charitable wing called The Goode Werks Krewe, which raises funds for nonprofits in Oregon and Louisiana. Previous recipients have focused on everything from environmental issues to music education.

