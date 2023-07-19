Portland’s first and only combination train and toy store sits across from OMSI in Southeast Portland. Billing itself as “the world’s only collectibles store on 16 wheels,” Portland Pop! Train is a one-stop (whistle-stop?) destination for toys and collectibles made by Funko as well as action figures and die-cast cars from Mattel, Lego and Disney. Funko collectibles make up the largest part of the inventory, and the shop stocks the really deep cuts, from figurines of characters in Star Wars, Yellowstone and Stranger Things to rare items like Funko Sodas. The store itself is made up of two renovated midcentury train cars from the Milwaukee East line, now covered with colorful murals on the outside. The train itself is stationary—the tracks it sits on don’t lead anywhere—but the store is chockablock with collectibles waiting to be liberated by enthusiastic collectors. Portland Pop! Train hosts “Pop Swaps” on the second Sunday of every month, free for all ages to attend to trade and sell collectibles.

See the rest of Willamette Week’s Best of Portland 2023 here!