Portland Secret Dining Society Won’t Tell You Where or What You’re Going to Be Eating, Which Is What Makes It a Great Time

Psst. You can keep a secret, can’t you? Then you should know about the Portland Secret Dining Society. What’s so secret about it? Well, the location, menu and wine pairings are kept hush-hush until the week of the event. PSDS was created as a quarterly, seasonally themed dinner series founded by hospitality industry vets Remington Lee and chef Tara Lynch, who were looking to do something a bit closer to home—quite literally, as Lee’s husband and kids were the runners and bussers during my experience in June. My summertime meal took place at a long outdoor table on a family farm overlooking the Clackamas River and facing Mount Hood. These days, sharing a meal with strangers might feel old fashioned, but Lee’s hospitality is contagious. Her tableside production included everything from sabering open a bottle of 2015 Argyle Blanc de Blanc that she had squirreled away for the occasion to noting that “being the center of attention” is part of why she enjoys hosting these events so much. Lynch’s food is crowdpleasing and versatile—she served both elote-style “corn ribs” and lime icebox pie—without coming off as too rustic. Tickets to two autumn harvest dinners are available now, starting at $175 per person, which includes wine pairings.

