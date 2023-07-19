Shwood Eyewear’s CAMP Sunglasses Are Themed Around Four National Parks, Including Crater Lake

Not everybody sees the world through rose-colored glasses. Some people prefer lenses the crystal blue of Crater Lake, or the rusty red of Utah’s Delicate Arch. Anyway, that’s what Taylor Murray is betting.

Murray is creative director for Shwood Eyewear, which this April launched what it calls “the capsule collection” of CAMP sunglasses. The four frames, each $79, are themed around four national parks: Arches, Crater Lake, Glacier and Joshua Tree. The company donates 5% of proceeds from each sale to environmental nonprofits—the money from the blue frames goes to Friends of Crater Lake, for example.

Shrwood Eyewear (Courtesy Shrwood Eyewear)

“It’s really about the parks, the customers who visit the park, and the connection there,” Murray says. “When we’re working with these smaller nonprofits…$1,000, $5,000 or $10,000 to them is a really big deal.”

Adding to the good vibes: The entire CAMP line is Climate Neutral Certified. The sunglass frames, for example, are made of plant-based bioplastic, a material that comes from sources like algae, sugarcane, or used cooking oil.

