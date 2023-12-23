Portland’s Hotel Lobbies Look a Lot Like Christmas

The city’s core may have a less than sparkling reputation these days, but parts of downtown still dazzle—if you know where to look.

Stroll into any hotel lobby and you’re pretty much guaranteed to find not just a Christmas tree, but a lavish holiday tableau of wreaths, garlands and brightly wrapped gift boxes spread across the entire entrance.

Of course, the stars of the show are those stately firs, most with traditional ornaments, but we spotted at least one hot pink number and another sporting a feather. Visitors traditionally have until New Year’s Day to take in the spectacle.