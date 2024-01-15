The Holiday Weather Was Glacial, but the Sledding Hills Were Fast

Portland children (and at least one pig) made do with unusually cold temperatures and icy snow for some outdoor fun over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

“It’s pretty solid, so it’s very fast snow—if there is enough of it and you can get to it,” said Vincent Moore, maintenance supervisor at Portland Parks & Recreation. (A steep driveway did the trick.)

Sledders had to take lots of warming breaks after the Jan. 13 storm: The National Weather Service warned that temperatures in the teens could cause frostbite after just 30 minutes of exposure. More hot cocoa, anyone?