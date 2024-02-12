Winter Light Festival Filled Downtown Portland With Families

Portlanders of all ages filled downtown over the weekend to soak up the last of this year’s Portland Winter Light Festival, a nine-day, neon-bright vision of glow lights and performances.

The annual event, held Feb. 2 to 10 and hosted by Willamette Light Brigade, has attracted more than 200,000 visitors in past years, basking in over 170 free light-based art installations and performances scattered throughout the central city.

The result? An Instagram-ready sensory delight, and a glimpse of Portland’s downtown again filled with families, groups, and solo adventurers lighting up the city’s center.