Winter Light Festival Filled Downtown Portland With Families

It was an Instagram-ready sensory delight. See photos.

Winter Light Festival 2024 (Brian Burk)

By Robin Bacior and Brian Burk

Portlanders of all ages filled downtown over the weekend to soak up the last of this year’s Portland Winter Light Festival, a nine-day, neon-bright vision of glow lights and performances.

The annual event, held Feb. 2 to 10 and hosted by Willamette Light Brigade, has attracted more than 200,000 visitors in past years, basking in over 170 free light-based art installations and performances scattered throughout the central city.

The result? An Instagram-ready sensory delight, and a glimpse of Portland’s downtown again filled with families, groups, and solo adventurers lighting up the city’s center.

Image 1 of 10

Winter Light Festival 2024 (Brian Burk)

