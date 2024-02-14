“Portland is a city where you can get wine with hip-hop, sneaker-themed coffee, and barbecue-inspired Thai food. A place where so many people feel welcome. Whether it’s our gorgeous coast, our stunning mountains, or somewhere in between. It’s a city with so many cultures and ethnicities that anyone can find a place to explore. For wine enthusiasts, we have hundreds of vineyards nearby. If you’re just getting started on wine, that’s no problem—you have a variety of vibes to choose from. Want a regular mocha? We got that. What about a mocha with the shoe you’re wearing stenciled in cocoa powder? Oh yeah, we have that too. Never would I have thought I’d have fried rice with brisket ends. Portland has a mix of whatever you’d like—not limited to just one type of, quite frankly, anything. As someone whose background is a fusion of different vibes, it is something I love so much about this city.”
Why Portland Timber Eryk Williamson Loves Portland
Because Portland is the city of fusion.
