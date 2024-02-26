Soho House Portland to Open in Early March

Portland is just days away from the opening of its very own glam Soho House, a membership-based “club for creatives” that will be located in the Central Eastside.

A Soho House spokeswoman confirms that it is planning “an early March opening” to Portland’s founder members. Later in March, the club will welcome “Every House” members, who might live in other cities but have access to the whole portfolio of Soho House properties when they travel.

Soho House Portland will include a rooftop pool, a 4,400-square-foot gym, a restaurant, a lounge and a music room for events and performances. The company fully renovated the historic Troy Laundry Building at 1025 SE Pine St. while maintaining some original industrial interior features, such as exposed brick and concrete columns.

Membership at Soho House Portland will cost $1,950 a year, or $4,500 a year for access to all Soho House locations globally. Founder members and those under age 27 will pay a reduced rate. Membership applications are available here.

“Work-life balance and the ability to be immersed in the natural beauty of Oregon draw people from across the globe to live, work and visit,” says Kayla Hoppins, Soho House Portland’s head of membership and communications. “Sports giants such as Nike and Adidas are here, alongside leading global creative agencies, plus world-class restaurants and wineries that attract curious and eclectic individuals from around the world.”

The club began in 1995 in London and opened stateside in New York City in 2003. There are now 42 houses around the globe—2023 saw the opening of clubs in Bangkok and Mexico City. Soho House Portland will be the first location in the Pacific Northwest.

For food and drinks, the club has announced partnerships with Upper Left Roasters and True Tea for beverages, Olympia Provisions for meats, and several Oregon farms for produce, including Flying Coyote. Soho House Portland has hired Matt Sigler (formerly of Renata) as executive chef. Sigler’s menu will be “Italian-inspired with nods to the Pacific Northwest,” according to the company, with highlights such as handmade spaghetti and pastas and a brick chicken that will be grilled on an open fire.

Soho House’s art collection consists of more than 8,000 curated works—140 of which will be in Portland. Soho House Portland commissioned local artists to create artworks based on a rose theme as a special collection within the house.

“We’re excited to open our doors in the City of Roses, with its foodie culture, and thriving arts, film and creative community,” the company said in a statement.