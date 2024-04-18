Portland Bottle Shops You Should Know

THE BEERMONGERS

2415 SE 11th Ave., 503-234-6012, thebeermongers.com. 11 am–10 pm Sunday– Thursday, 11 am–11 pm Friday–Saturday.

Since opening in 2009, The BeerMongers has been a haven for hardcore hopheads, and a 2022 relocation has made even more room for the shop and taproom’s 700-strong selection of brews, about 50% of which hail from Oregon producers. With 15 rotating taps and a calendar packed with tastings, bottle swaps, cribbage nights, and more, there’s always a good reason to stop in. Also recommended: Brooklyn’s Array Bottle Shop is a neighborhood hub for specialty beer, art installations, and community. 4270 SE Milwaukie Ave., array-bottle- shop-100490.square.site.

BELMONT STATION

4500 SE Stark St., 503-232-8538, belmont-station.com. 10 am–10 pm daily.

Since opening in 1997, Belmont Station has been boosting the signal of Northwest craft beer:

Of its staggering 1,400 offerings, about 75% are from the Northwest. But you’ll also find plenty of import, specialty, and hard-to-find brews on the shelves. The adjoining Biercafe rotates 35 brews on tap.

Also recommended: McMenamins 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop offers more than 800 bottles of local, foreign, and rare brews along with its house beers on tap. 2290 NW Thurman St.

BLACK ROSE MARKET

6732 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-894- 9698, @blackrosemarket_woodlawn. 9 am–11 pm Monday–Thursday, 9 am–11:30 pm Friday– Saturday, 10 am–10 pm Sunday.

A corner convenience store with the heart of a craft-beer destination, Woodlawn’s Black Rose is the kind of place where the options aren’t overwhelming but you’ll almost always find a can of something new and interesting, including collaborations with Steeplejack Brewing.

Also recommended: If you like to pair your craft beer with Hostess Cupcakes, 39th Mini Mart is your spot. 935 SE César E. Chávez Blvd.

BOTTLES & CANS

5916 N Greeley Ave., bottlesandcanspdx.com. Noon–9 pm daily.

This wee, no-nonsense North Portland newcomer lives up to its name with floor-to-ceiling shelves and coolers packed with beers, wines, and ciders. As part of the Arborlook food cart pod, the shop co-hosts tastings and movie nights that make the backyard beer garden feel like a neighborhood living room.

Also recommended: Craft beer and hot sauce? Yes and yes, says the very specific one-stop shop AleFire. 3520 N Williams Ave., alefire.com.

IMPERIAL BOTTLE SHOP & TAPROOM

3090 SE Division St., 971-302-6899, imperialbottleshop.com. 2–10 pm Monday– Thursday, noon–11 pm Friday–Saturday, noon–9 pm Sunday.

A laid-back gem showcasing the best of the Northwest’s beer and cider, Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom is a great place to browse classics and newcomers from Oregon breweries, and an equally appeal- ing spot to relax. Choose from one of the 26 rotating taps, find a seat on the sprawl- ing patio, and watch the world go by.

Also recommended: Tomorrow’s Verse, 4605 NE Fremont St., youenjoymybeer.com

JOHN’S MARKETPLACE

3535 SW Multnomah Blvd., 503-244-2617, johnsmarketplace.com. 11 am–9 pm daily. 3560 SE Powell Blvd., 503-206-5273. 11 am–9 pm Sunday– Friday, 10 am–9 pm Saturday. 3700 SW Hall Blvd., Beaverton, 503-747-2793. 11 am–9 pm daily.

What began in 1999 as a modest Multnomah Village grocery shop has become one of Portland’s most expansive destinations for craft beer, cider, and wine, with about 5,000 to choose from. The no-frills aisles and coolers are stocked with an eye-popping array of quaffs from here and abroad in every style you can imagine, and most cans are individually priced, so shoppers can build their own four- and six-packs. Each location also features a rotating selec- tion of drafts.

Also recommended: Providence Park– adjacent Civic Taproom and Bottle Shop boasts 22 rotating taps, 500 bottles, and countless Timbers and Thorns fans. 621 SW 19th Ave., civictaproom.com.

SARAVEZA

1004 N Killingsworth St., 503-206-4252, saraveza.com. Noon–10 pm daily.

Since opening at the edge of Interstate 5 in North Portland 16 years ago, Saraveza has been an oasis for both beer drinkers and Upper Midwest transplants long- ing for cold beer, meat pasties, cheese curds, and Green Bay Packers games. Salvaged 1940s coolers hold a thoughtfully curated selection of 100-plus craft beers, and the 10 taps offer a rotation of lagers, stouts, ciders, and more.

Also recommended: Bring your curiosity and your own grub to Bridgetown Beer House, where the fridges are jam-packed with beers from home and abroad. 915 N Shaver St., @bridgetownbeer.

UPTOWN BEER CO.

6620 SW Scholls Ferry Road, 503-336-4783, uptownbeer.co. Noon–9 pm Monday–Thursday, noon–10 pm Friday–Saturday, noon–8 pm Sunday.

Turn in any direction inside this roomy, friendly bottle shop, pub, and beer garden housed in a former 7-Eleven and you’re sure to encounter a tempting new bottle of beer or cider, from Oregon favorites to domestics and imports. Uptown also has 36 taps, a dog-friendly patio, and a roster of tasting events featuring local brewer- ies. One thing it doesn’t have is a lot of parking, so plan accordingly.

Also recommended: Menlo Park Liquor’s affable service and broad selection make it an unsung local favorite. 11936 NE Glisan St., menloparkliquor.com.

This story is part of Taster Magazine, Willamette Week’s new guide to the best of beer, wine and spirits in Portland. It is free and can be found all over Portland beginning Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Find your free copy at one of the locations noted here, before they all get picked up! Read more from Taster magazine online here.