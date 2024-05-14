Portland’s Top Sports Bars

SILVER DOLLAR PIZZA | 501 NW 21st Ave., 503-227-1103, silverdollarpizza.com. 2 pm–2 am daily.

With its no-nonsense overhead lighting and sparse décor, this Northwest bastion has all the atmosphere of a Best Buy— but with more TVs. A long, large bank of screens spans an entire wall, as impres- sive and imposing as NASA’s Mission Control Center, Which makes it the perfect place to hunker down for a day full of NFL games, or a mix-and-match of simultaneous sports. Other TVs hover over the bar, and there’s a even a television the size of a small hatchback that faces a spate of out- door seating, so on sunny days you can put the “bask” in basketball.

Pro tip: Well drinks are fairly cheap, so make sure to grab a slice or two to soak it all up as your early kickoff bloodies blur into Sunday Night Football cocktails.

THE SPORTS BRA | 2512 NE Broadway, 503-327-8401, thesportsbrapdx.com. 11 am–11 pm Wednesday–Sunday.

A cheery clutter of wall-to-wall women’s sports memorabilia that greets you at ”The Bra” sets the celebratory tone: We’re here, we cheer, get used to it. Yes, it’s a huge deal in and of itself that The Bra—the world’s first sports bar dedicated solely to women’s sports—exists. But it’s also damn fun to watch games there. Witness the clientele, a rowdy mix of fans that ranges from titillated tourists to butch grammas to Gen Z tender kings. Thankfully, founder-owner Jenny Nguyen has somehow corralled the myriad obscure streaming services it takes to cover the gamut of women’s sports (I’m looking at you, ION+), so if there’s a game you want to see, she’ll have it on. True, a few of the TVs are awkwardly placed, so you may have to put up with some neck-craning, but when you’re chomping into Nguyen’s family take on bar food or toasting with cocktails with names like The Title IX, it doesn’t really matter.

Pro tip: The Bra fills up (LOL) quickly on big game days, so get there early, especially for Thorns matches.

THE INDEPENDENT | 225 SW Broadway, #100, 503-206-6745, independentpdx.com. 11 am–10 pm Monday –Thursday, 11 am–11 pm Friday–Saturday, 11 am–9 pm Sunday.

Roomy, bright, and festive, the Independent is in some ways the platonic ideal of a modern sports bar. To wit: 36 big ol’ screens and 20 beers on tap, plus crisp service that slings out the classics—wings, burgs, dogs, and something called “Manchos.” Football rules here, with hoops coming a close sec- ond,but there are plenty of TVs and big screens to serve fans of other ilks.

Pro tip: The Independent is pretty spacious, but get there on the early side if you want to snag one of the comfy couches or booths.

THATCHERS | 7906 SE Stark St., 503-254-2918, thatcherslounge.com. 9 am–2:30 am daily.

A funky Montavilla standby that doesn’t fuck around, Thatchers keeps it real in ever-changing PDX. The layout and screen count may be less conducive to all-day, all-sports bingeing as some of the more sports-forward locales in town, but what it lacks in amenities, it makes up for in atmosphere. We’re talking well worn booths, a dark, low ceiling, and a bar lit only by the glow of neon beer signs. Speaking of brews, there’s a good selection of cheap beer, fun shots, and stiff drinks, and the food menu features a few curveballs to check out (Philly cheesesteaks, Taco Tuesday, and house-made chili, to name a few).

Pro tip: Don’t miss the weekend bloody mary bar, and if you want to be a true Thatcherite, the Sunday prime rib special is a must.

JACKIE’S | 930 SE Sandy Blvd., jackiespdx.com. 4 pm–close Monday–Friday, noon–close Saturday–Sunday.

Even in a town that prides itself on being different, Jackie’s stands out as one of a kind. To start, who ever heard of a sports bar that is also a real scene? DJs, dancing, a VIP section with private restroom—it’s all a far cry from sticky floors and jala- peño poppers. But while that vibe sets it apart, Jackie’s DNA remains rooted in the concept of a sports bar, albeit an ele- vated version of it. The building houses several separate hangout areas, like the 75-capacity outdoor “Hype Garden” patio, and a stunning rooftop space. But the true star is the outrageously cool interior Stadium Bar, with 360 degrees of mahogany bleachers surrounding four enormous fabric screens that unfurl from the ceiling. It’s not the world’s best sports bar per se, but it’s gorgeous.

Pro tip: $6 happy hour nachos? $6 happy hour nachos.

