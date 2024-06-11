Columbia River Maritime Museum

1792 Marine Drive, Astoria, 503-325-2323, crmm.org. 9:30 am–5 pm daily. Adults $18, seniors $15, children 6-17 $8, 5 and under free.

Informative, hands-on, and interactive exhibits explain why the Columbia River Bar is one of the world’s most dangerous waterways. At this well-designed riverside museum, learn the stories of the brave souls who successfully (and not) have navigated the river in everything from dugout canoes to sailing ships, tugboats, and giant container ships. Special exhibits focus on severe weather, shipwrecks and fishing.

Don’t miss: The tour of the floating lighthouse, the Lightship Columbia (open 11 am–3 pm daily) outside the main museum on the wharf.

Will kids like it? Visit on a summer Saturday from noon to 2 pm and they’ll love racing their crafts in the model boat pond. A 3D theater screens family-friendly nature films.

