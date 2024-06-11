2300 Leo Harris Parkway, 541-682-7888, eugenesciencecenter.org/visit. 10 am–5 pm Tuesday–Thursday and Saturday–Sunday, 10 am–7 pm Friday. $7.50, planetarium shows $6, laser shows $7.50, children 2 and under free.

Don’t let current construction deter your family from spending an afternoon at the Eugene Science Center, which is nestled between Autzen Stadium and the Cuthbert Amphitheater along Pre’s Trail. The interactive children’s museum was founded in 1961 as the southwest branch of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (see page 22), and while it’s changed ownership and names since then, it has always been a place where young children and their families can come to learn and appreciate science. The space holds several hands-on activities, such as testing your spaceship engineering abilities, experimenting with global temperature data, and understanding the magic of infrared light. The planetarium was updated in 2019 and can host up to 85 people. Shows cater to different age groups; the programs include Skywatchers of Africa, highlighting African astronomy and cultural uses of the sky for kids 10 and older, and One World, One Sky, which is recommended for kids up to 5 years old, and has characters from Sesame Street talk about the night sky.

Don’t miss: Friday evening laser shows start at 7, with artists ranging from Bad Bunny to the customary Pink Floyd.

Will kids like it? It’s meant for them. It can also host birthdays and field trips.

