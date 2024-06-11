411 NW Flanders St., Suite 100, 503-224-1458, jamo.org. 10 am–4 pm Wednesday–Saturday, 11 am–4 pm Sunday. Adults $8, seniors $6, students $5, children 11 and under free.

On a Wednesday afternoon, Old Town feels a little desolate, like it’s caught between a descent or an uprising. Stepping into the Japanese American Museum of Oregon is a reminder that the area has gone through far more ups and shameful downs than those of the past few years. In the small museum—formerly the Oregon Nikkei Legacy Center on Northwest 2nd Avenue before changing names and relocating to the Naito Center in 2021—you’ll learn about Old Town in the late 19th century when it was home to a growing population of Japanese and Japanese American entrepreneurs. The area, known as Japantown or Nihonmachi, was a Pacific Northwest hub for Japanese communities until their forced removal and incarceration in confinement sites during World War II. The permanent exhibit walks visitors through a variety of artifacts, from a Rose Parade tiara worn by Japanese community queen Fumi Sakano in 1931, to a re-created area from the Portland Temporary Detention Center in 1942. The museum may be modest in size, but take some time to move through this heavy history. As a bonus, a current special exhibit, Because of Bill: William Sumio Naito’s Legacy in Portland, examines the life and work of Bill Naito.

Don’t miss: The actual Multnomah County jail cell where civil rights advocate and Oregonian Minoru Yasui was kept in solitary confinement for nine months. Stepping inside the cell triggers a recording of Yasui’s voice describing his living conditions during that time.

Will kids like it? It’s good as an educational experience. Multiple placards move the visitor through with clear, chronological information, and a few opportunities for auditory experiences as well.

