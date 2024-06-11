What to Do in Portland (June 12-18, 2024)

LAUGH: Leah Rudick at Helium Comedy Club

“Everything is fine!” Or so says actor, writer, and comedian Leah Rudick. You may have seen Rudick, or one of her characters, rather—she’s probably most well known for her “Wealthy Woman” and “Love Coach” characters—on TikTok. Or perhaps you’ve seen the viral clip from her live standup set in which she analyzes the dynamics of a throuple. But if you haven’t (or even if you have), you should definitely go see her at Helium Comedy Club as she swings through Portland on her U.S. tour. Oh, and bring your throuple, if you’ve got one. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 503-583-8464, portland.heliumcomedy.com/events/90176. 8 pm Wednesday–Thursday, June 12–13. $27–$37.

EAT: SnackFest

Ever been to the Portland Night Market? Well, SnackFest is a whole lot like that. The only difference is that at SnackFest, everything is food-related; the vendors, the activities, the décor—they’re all (you guessed it) snack themed. SnackFests past have featured an enormous ramen-noodle “Send Noods” photo op, a human-sized caviar ball pit, seemingly floating bananas, giant avocados—and a lot of real food, too. Like, a lot. There was also a tinned fish bar last year, which was incredible. Be sure to stay tuned on @snackfestpdx’s Instagram for this weekend’s vendor lineup! 100 SE Alder St., letsnack.com. Friday–Saturday, June 14–15. Free.

GO: Delta Park Powwow and Encampment

Since 1970, the annual Delta Park Powwow and Encampment has been held at the park on the third weekend in June. Delta Park, once the site of Vanport City, has a complicated history. The powwow, however, offers a free, family-friendly celebration of Native American culture—complete with intertribal dancing competitions, drumming, cultural exhibitions, Native arts and craft vendors, and very-raved-about fry bread, which is apparently a must-try. North Denver Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, portland.gov/parks/delta-park. 7 pm Friday–Sunday, June 14–16. Free.

JOIN: Portland Pride Run

Get a running start on Pride festivities to come at this year’s Portland Pride Run. Not much of a runner? Don’t even worry about it—this run is extremely accessible. First of all, there’s running, walking, and rolling routes to choose from. Second, the long loop is 4.25 miles long, while the short loop is just 2.5 miles. Third, it costs $5 to $45 to register, which is a whole lot less expensive than most other runs. Still not convinced? How about if PDX drag icon Poison Waters were there waiting for you at the finish line, along with some light snacks and beverages? What more could you ask for? Happy Pride, y’all! Eastbank Esplanade, pdxpriderun.com. 9 am Saturday, June 15. $5–$45.

GO: GeekCraft Expo PDX 2024

Calling all geeks who craft! GeekCraft Expo—a series of curated, “geek-themed” handmade markets held across the U.S., founded in 2016 by comic book writer Daniel Way—is back in Portland. A quick IG stalk on @geekcraftexpo_pdx yielded crochet doughnuts, pickles, Pop-Tarts and kitties galore, along with ghostly scented candles, gorgeous surrealist art, metallic leather creations, snarky antique-looking greeting cards, polymer clay earrings, and more. Plus, tickets are only $2. That’s quite the steal to peruse incredibly unique, non-mass-produced products lovingly handcrafted by nerds, who, as the expo says, “make the best things.” Support your local nerds this weekend! Westside Commons, 801 NE 34th Ave., Hillsboro, 503-648-1416. geekcraftexpo.com/pdx. 10 am–5 pm Saturday, 10 am–4 pm Sunday, June 15–16. $2.

ATTEND: Juneteenth Oregon Parade and Festival

Next Wednesday, June 19, is Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the effective end of slavery in the United States. And this weekend, Portland Juneteenth celebrations begin early with the Clara Peoples Freedom Parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and a festival produced by PDX Jazz, complete with food, vendors, a history tent, raffles, and a kids’ area. Also, expect live music by Vursatyl, Bridge City Soul, and DJ Doc Rock, a Juneteenth Gospel Extravaganza, and more. Multiple locations, juneteenthor.com. 11 am–7 pm Saturday, June 15. Free.

WATCH: Euro 2024 at GOL PDX

If you’ve never been to GOL PDX soccer bar, this weekend would be a great time to check it out. To celebrate the kickoff of the 2024 European Championship, GOL will screen every match live from Germany, paired with classic sports bar food, cheap drinks (including a weekly cocktail special), and good vibes (the outdoor patio is a slay). It also does weekend brunch, a major plus considering that the first game on Saturday (Hungary vs. Switzerland) is at 6 am (Pacific time). Get a mimosa for us, we’ll see y’all a little later at 9 am for Spain vs. Croatia. GOL, 1739 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-206-5664, golpdx.com. June 14–July 14. Free.