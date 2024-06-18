What to Do in Portland (June 19-25, 2024)

SEE: Fast Break at the Hollywood Theatre

In celebration of the life and legacy of Portland Trail Blazer and onetime NBA World Champion Bill Walton, the Hollywood Theatre is hosting a special screening of Fast Break. The rare, cinéma vérité-style basketball documentary captures the Trail Blazers back in their prime—from incredible footage of the 1977 NBA Championship to the players simply living their everyday lives. There’s even some candid Walton moments—including a bike ride on the Oregon Coast, and a basketball camp in Warm Springs. After the screening, author Larry Colton and other special guests will share stories remembering Walton, aka Big Red. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, June 19. $10–$12.

LISTEN: Noon Tunes Summer Concert Series

New summer concert series just dropped: Noon Tunes! Every Tuesday and Thursday throughout June and July, different local musicians perform live at Pioneer Courthouse Square. This week, we’ve got Katalysst, a progressive folk rock group, and pop/jazz artist Laryssa Birdseye. Oh, and did we mention that each Noon Tunes lunchtime concert is completely free? So, grab a bite from the food vendors at Carts on the Square and post up downtown for some tunes—it’s the perfect lunch break destination. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave., thesquarepdx.org. Noon Tuesday and Thursday, June 18 and 20. Free.

GO: Sad Girl Summer Drag Show

Hot girl summer? We don’t know her. According to Portland drag queen Sugarpill and her fellow sad babes, this summer errs more on the Lana end of the spectrum (see: “Summertime Sadness”). Tomorrow night, said sad babes—Blossom Drearie, The Eggboy, Riot, Rogue Storm Safari, and Sugarpill—are set to deliver Sad Girl Summer, a limited-series drag show “guaranteed to bum you out.” According to Sugarpill (@sugarpillpdx on IG), the show is about “making peace with the melancholy that comes with our brightest days” via drinks, vegan food and drag. Black Water Bar, 835 NE Broadway, 503-281-0439, sugarpillpdx.com. 7–10 pm Thursday, June 20. $12–$20.

ATTEND: International Day of Yoga

Feeling zen? Neither are we. Thank god International Day of Yoga is right around the corner. This Friday, Breathe Yoga hosts a special fundraising event for nonprofit Hannah Grace Family at Happy Valley Park. Start the day with an invigorating vinyasa flow practice and, in the evening, complete 108 sun salutations, a challenging tradition intended to welcome summer. And let us tell ya, if you’ve never done yoga in a park before, this is the time to change that—it’s literally magic. Plus, it is (or will be) International Day of Yoga, after all. Happy Valley Park, 13770 SE Ridgecrest Road, breatheyogapnw.com. 9–10 am and 4:30–7:30 pm Friday, June 21. $5 minimum donation.

SEE: Festival of Balloons

Ever since the masterpiece that is Up came out back in ‘09, we—and anyone else with a sense of wonder and whimsy probably—have wondered: Just how many balloons would one have to attach to their body to fully lift off of the ground? And this weekend at the three-day Festival of Balloons in Tigard, that question will be answered (spoiler: It’s one…one enormous hot air balloon). In all seriousness, though, there’ll be a pre-sunrise launch of about 20 hot air balloons, a pancake breakfast, craft and food vendors to peruse, a Rogue Ales beer garden, carnival rides, live music, a Festival of Cars, a 5k run, a NW Natural Night Glow (i.e., lit-up hot air balloons, weather permitting), and more. Cook Family Park, 17005 SW 92nd Ave., 503-612-8213, tigardballoon.org. All day Friday–Sunday, June 21–23. $15.

DRINK: McMenamins Edgefield Brewfest

It’s finally summer, which means that Edgefield season is almost here. You know, McMenamins’ summer lawn concert series with an oft-insane lineup? Well, the actual festival doesn’t really pick up until July, but until then, we’ll be chilling at McMenamins Edgefield Brewfest this weekend. There’s gonna be beer, cider, live music—including performances by The Marvelous Quips and The BundyBand “Sweet Preserves” Jazz Band—six tasting tokens for (you guessed it) beer, a barbecue buffet, a special beer-themed tasting glass, and oh, did we mention beer? McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale, 503-669-8610, mcmenamins.com. Various times Friday–Sunday, June 21–23. $30+.

HEAR: Bridgeport Village Summer Music Series

This Saturday, Bridgeport Village’s second annual Live Music on the Village Green series is back! The event features Northwest musicians from a range of genres spanning folk, country, and rhythm and blues to jazz, pop, soul and beyond. And even though all the music is technically all ages, there is a designated Summer Saturdays Kids Concerts series, where acclaimed children’s musicians perform for young families. This goes through August, so you’ve got a few chances in case your summer weekends are already filling up. 7455 SW Bridgeport Road, Tigard, 503-968-1704, bridgeport-village.com. Times vary Saturday and Sunday, June 21–Sept. 1. Free.