What to Do In Portland (June 26-July 2, 2024)

GO: Last Thursday

Where there’s a First Thursday, there must also be a Last Thursday. This Thursday, June 27, is the first Last Thursday—of this year anyway…confusing, we know—in a summer series of Last Thursdays. In other words, there’s one happening in June, July, and August of 2024. But what is it? Well, it’s sort of like First Thursday…except it’s the last one. And it’s on Alberta Street. And it’s an entirely community-run, volunteer effort. But other than that, you can expect a whole lot of the same fun: Artists, live music, gallery openings, street vendors; the works. Northeast Alberta Street, lastthursdayalberta.org. Select Thursdays, June 27–Aug. 29. Free.

ATTEND: Oregon Midsummer Festival

Y’all have seen Midsommar with Florence Pugh, right? Well, the Oregon Midsummer Festival is sorta like that—apart from the gore, psychological terror and pagan cult activity, that is. In all seriousness, the Oregon Midsummer Festival is all about celebrating traditional Nordic culture in the Pacific Northwest. There’s gonna be flower crown making, dancing around the midsummer pole, a gnome scavenger hunt, local Nordic vendors, lawn games and crafts, Nordic cuisine and beer from places like Broder Söder and Ridgewalker Brewing, a blazing bonfire, live music and dancing—oh, and did we mention Vikings? Nordic Northwest Campus, 8800 SW Oleson Road, 503-977-0275, oregonmidsummer.com. 5–9 pm Friday, 10 am–5 pm Saturday, June 28–29. $15-$25.

ENJOY: Zoo Nights

Lions and tigers and bears—and elephants and giraffes and pygmy goats and African bullfrogs and river otters and ring-tailed lemurs and live music and train rides and bubble dance parties and puppet shows and snacks and bevs—oh my! Oregon Zoo Nights are back! Explore the zoo after dark (well, past close, anyway) and get to know some of the animals active during twilight hours. This Friday, you can expect all of the above, plus special zookeeper chats, animal activities, and a live performance by eclectic jam band Life During Wartime. Oregon Zoo, 4001 SW Canyon Road, 503-226-1561, oregonzoo.org. 5–9 pm Friday, June 28. $21–$26.

GO: Portland Flea

Summer is flea market season here in the Rose City, and absolutely no one does it better than the Portland Flea. From the stunningly dressed vendors and patrons (it’s seriously like an impromptu fashion show—the event even post #fleastyle inspo pics on its Instagram @portlandflea leading up to the market), to the gorgeous vintage clothing, jewelry and home goods, to the incredible puppy watching, to the always amazing pop-up food and bev vendors—the Portland Flea is the place to be this weekend. Ecotrust parking lot, 721 NW 9th Ave., pdxflea.com. 11 am–4 pm Saturday, June 29. Free. Nova parking lot, 240 SE Clay St. 11 am–4 pm Sunday, June 30. Free.

ATTEND: Picklefest

OK, so we’ve just been informed that the sixth annual Picklefest is not, in fact, a festival embracing all things pickles…sadly. Although, that really should be a thing. It is, however, a beer fest put on by the Portland Pickles. This Saturday, your ticket for the Pickles game—or games; it’s a double header and your ticket gets you into both games—gives you access to Picklefest: a day spent watching baseball, enjoying live music, and sampling some of the best beers that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Walker Stadium, 4727 SE 92nd Ave., 503-775-3080, picklestickets.com. 3 pm Saturday, June 29. $14–$30.

WATCH: Movies at Dusk: The Big Lebowski

Thursday night, Pix Pâtisserie hosts an outdoor courtyard screening of the 1998 Coen brothers’ film The Big Lebowski, and you don’t wanna miss it. There’s gonna be all-you-can-eat popcorn, movie trivia, souvenirs, Dude-themed refreshments (including bar specials like white Russians and a Dude trifle topped with a “bowling ball”), a beer garden, and more. Plus, if you come decked out in a robe, you’ll get a free, white Russian-flavored, bowling-ball-shaped Dude macaron. Yeah, we’re not into the whole brevity thing. Pix Pâtisserie, 2225 E Burnside St., 971-271-7166, pixpatisserie.com/events. 7:30–10 pm Thursday, June 27. $10.

GO: OMSI After Dark: Poppin’ Science

What’s poppin? OMSI After Dark is, apparently. Every once in a while, OMSI hosts an “after dark” experience, which essentially just means the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry—plus alcohol. This particular 21-and-up exhibit explores the eruptive world of fiery chemistry with imploding cans, pressurized film canisters, exploding hydrogen and lycopodium, bubbles, and more. There’s also gonna be a ton of food (including samples from Portland Tipsy Scoop), and themed vendors (like the Oregon Center for Volcanology). It’s basically a chance to roam the museum with no kids around, whilst getting a li’l tipsy. We’re so there. Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 6–10 pm Wednesday, June 26. $25. 21+.