Pride 2024 Events Guide

Portland’s LGBTQ+ Pride season comes as a second wind during the marathon of national Pride celebrations in June. It’s admittedly kind of nice to bump Portland’s Pride Parade and weekend waterfront festival to July, where there’s less competition from mid-June celebrations, and Tom McCall Waterfront Park won’t be soggy from June-uary rain. Here’s a calendar of standout dance parties, concerts and other events around Portland (and across the river in the ‘Couve) to keep the Pride energy flowing to the big blowout weekend.

Weird Wednesday Playhouse

Aunt Gore, Theoddra Monstar, Khadija Diamond and more kick off our Pride countdown with their wild and wacky drag variety show, which this month doubles as Ed Du’Bull’s birthday party. Underbar, 1701½ Broadway, Vancouver, Wash., 360-258-1146, underbar.biz. 7–9 pm Wednesday, July 3. Pay what you will. 21+.

All-American Fireworks Pride

The restaurant Clarklewis hosts a night of fireworks celebrating personal and national pride. Donatella Nobody leads the drag bill. DJ Aurora and Latin funk band Sabroso lay down tunes. Clarklewis, 1001 SE Water Ave., 503-235-2294, clarklewispdx.com. 5 pm–2 am Thursday, July 4. $30. All ages.

Wasted Yuth Pride Show

Picture if music appreciation parties like Emo Nite were run by strippers. ToX!c hosts the Pride edition of Phoenix Rising, Miss Exotic Oregon 2022′s monthly alt scene dance party. Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St., 866-777-8932, danteslive.com. 9 pm Friday, July 5. $5. 21+.

Heavy Metal Drag Tribute

Drag performers Oatmeal, Tom Ghoulery, Ed Du’Bull, Ripper, Kloud, Wonderful, WolfgangX, Nini Munchette and Riley Burrows shred to the extreme in their heavy metal-inspired routines. Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St., 866-777-8932, danteslive.com. 10 pm Saturday, July 6. $15. 21+.

Baddies on Belmont Drag Brunch

Coco Jem Holiday and Autumn Rainz’s drag brunch serve up mimosas, eggy goodness and high-energy drag numbers for the Belmont neighborhood. Triple Nickel Pub, 3646 SE Belmont St., 503-234-7215, thecdsdrag.com. 11:15 am–2 pm Sunday, July 7. $15. 21+.

Musical Mondays

Dieter Davis hosts a singalong of crowd-favorite musicals and show tunes while guests watch visuals on the bar’s brand-new big screens. Badlands, 110 NW Broadway, 503-972-7572, @badlandspdx. 8 pm Monday, July 8. Free. 21+.

Catch a Rising Star

Darcelle’s weekly open mic for drag artists has launched countless careers around town. You never know when the next drag superstar could take the stage. Darcelle XV Showplace, 208 NW 3rd Ave., 503-222-5338, darcellexv.com. 7–8:30 pm Tuesday, July 9. $5. 21+.

Bingo with Peachy Springs

Peachy Springs hosts several bingo games across town each month, so check out her website for the next round of unhinged oversharing and fabulous prizes. Advice Booth, 5426 N Gay Ave., 503-477-7313, peachysprings.com/calendar. 7–9 pm Wednesday, July 10. $5. 21+.

Trans-Uhh-Licious

Diva Dott and Sheniqua Volt host CC Slaughters’ weekly trans and nonbinary variety show. CC Slaughters, NW 3rd Ave., 503-248-9135, ccslaughterspdx.com. 7–9 pm Thursday, July 11. $3. 21+.

Pride Night Market

Not to be confused with the Night Market on the Central Eastside, the Pride Night Market is Pride Northwest’s artisan market of LGBTQ+ merchants. Hotel Zags, 515 SW Clay St., 855-523-6914, portlandpride.org. 6–9 pm Friday, July 12. $10 recommended donation. All ages.

Sapphira Cristál

The Season 16 Drag Race runner-up sparkles on a national tour showcasing her talented range, including classical opera. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, sapphiracristal.com/tour. 8 pm Saturday, July 13. $29–$39. 18+.

Dyke Nite

Ann Pyne’s semi-monthly dance party features hot, hot music by DJs Stas THEE Boss, Troubled Youth and Casual Aztec for all of Portland’s sapphic lovers. Back2Earth, 3536 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-206-8276, back2earthpdx.com. 9 pm–2 am Friday, July 20. $5. 21+.

Under the Covers

Diana Fire’s drag show is a music lover’s dream. Candy Whoreholla, Navouny Divinne, Jawbreaker, Cruz Daniels and Fire perform remixes, covers, parodies and mashups of their favorite songs. Misfits, 2530 NE 82nd Ave., misfitspdx.com. 8 pm, Sunday, July 14. $5. 21+.

S.I.N. Night

The Eagle’s Service Industry Nights serve the servers, bartenders and other brave heroes who survive the weekend rush for the rest of us. The Eagle, 835 N Lombard St., 503-283-9734, eagleportland.com/what-s-happening. 8 pm–midnight Monday, July 15. Free. 21+.

Gayme On!

Nintendo fans can bring their Switch for a night of interlinked gaming. If you don’t have one, or want something more retro, The Eagle has an N64 set up at the bar. The Eagle, 835 N Lombard St., 503-283-9734, eagleportland.com/what-s-happening. 7 pm–2 am Tuesday, July 16. Free. 21+.

Trivia, Karaoke and Dancing Wednesdays

Autumn Rainz and Coco Jem Holiday host their weekly party featuring—you guessed it—trivia and karaoke, leading right into a night of dancing. Badlands, 110 NW Broadway, 503-972-7572, @badlandspdx. 8 pm Wednesday, July 17. 21+.

Dadfest!

Tomboy, WolfgangX and UmBruh host the first of the two-night drag king festival, while Zepheur, WolfgangX and Ed Du’Bull host the second night on Friday.

Misfits, 530 NE 82nd Ave., 503-234-23372, cultofshows.univer.se. 8 pm Thursday, July 18. $15–$25. 21+.

Zodiac Rainbow Ball

Rebound PDX, Portland’s hub for the kiki ballroom scene, hosts a chromatic ball. Check out its Instagram @reboundpdx for color code and categories. The Get Down, 615 SE Alder St., Suite B, thegetdownpdx.com. 9 pm Friday, July 19. $15. 21+.

Blow Pony

The annual Queer Mutiny edition of the long-running party sees some of the country’s freakiest drag artists, DJs and lovers convene for a night of sweat and good music. The Den, 116 SE Yamhill St., 971-288-1982, thedenpdx.com. 9 pm–2 am Saturday, July 20. $18. 21+.

BOYeurism

Performers Dria, Kourtni Capree Duv, Kylee, Jezebel, Yung Pole Master, Candace Cane and Twirls fill the roster of Izhonny’s quarterly cabaret revue. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm Friday, July 20. $35 in advance, $45 at door. 18+.

Karma Rivera Pride Afterparty

The Portland rapper’s Pride blowout comes with special support from TECA, DJs La Mala Noche and Cumbianeraaa, and special guests (see “Real Love,” page 13). Lollipop Shoppe, 736 SE Grand Ave., 971-279-4409, lollipopshoppe.com. 9 pm Friday, July 20. $15 in advance, $20 at door. 21+.

Dyke Brunch

Harlow Quinzel and Phallus Johnson keep diners entertained at Ann Pyne’s Pride brunch. Come for day drinks and drag, stay for Dyke Vinyl with DJs Sappho and Chelsea Starr. Back2Earth, 3536 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-206-8276, back2earthpdx.com. 9 pm–2 am Sunday, July 21. $20. 21+.

Portland Waterfront Pride Festival

Drag superstar Jinkx Monsoon headlines the second day of the Waterfront Pride Festival, which opens just as the LGBTQ+ Pride Parade winds through Old Town. Monsoon is joined by a bill of talented out and proud local entertainers. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, North Park Blocks to Naito Parkway, 503-295-9788, portlandpride.org. Sunday, July 21. $10 suggest donation. All ages.

Dollapalooza

Katya’s two-day rave is jam-packed with locally and nationally renowned drag artists (see more about Katya, page 14). Wonderlove, 262 SE Main St., linktr.ee/klipklopproductions. Saturday–Sunday, July 20–21. $20–$150. 21+.

Latin Flavor

Kaina Martinez’s annual Latinx Pride Party plays a hot range of Latin dance music genres, with performances by Karol G impersonator Dixie Bee. Elevate Nightclub, 125 NW 5th Ave., 971-999-3532. latingaypride.com. 8 pm–2 am Sunday, July 21. $16. 21+.

Sea Sickening Boat pRide

Poison Waters and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence host this year’s annual Pride Festival cruise down the sunny Willamette River, featuring music from DJ QueerCub and pop-up drag performances. The Portland Spirit, 930 SE Sandy Blvd., 503-224-3900, eventbrite.com/e/sea-sickening-boat-pride-tickets-643515922447. 1:30 pm Sunday, July 21. $55. 21+.