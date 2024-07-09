What to Do in Portland (July 10-16, 2024)

GO: Summer Free for All

There’s truly nothing better than summertime—especially when you’re a kid. School’s out, meaning you can spend all day swimming at the pool, hanging at the park, rock climbing at the gym, taking a Zumba class, or whatever floats your boat. With Portland Parks & Recreation’s Summer Free for All program, you and your kids can do all that (and more) completely, totally, 100% free! From watching Ferris Bueller’s Day Off outdoors at sunset with the kids (did we mention free popcorn?) to enjoying a glass of (bring-your-own) pinot whilst listening to jazz in the park (for free) there’s something for everyone this summer. Various locations, portland.gov/parks. Various times Thursday–Saturday, July 11–Aug. 31. Free.

ENJOY: Oregon Country Fair

You may have noticed some unusual characters hanging around town of late. Hammock-perched foxes, tuba-playing salamanders, top hat-helmed frogs, flag-wielding raccoons, all beckoning you to join them at this year’s Oregon Country Fair. OK, maybe all those guys just exist on the flyer—but hey, a girl can dream of real, live, non-illustrated top-hat-wearing frogs, can’t she? Anyway, the three-day event held in Veneta is full of magic: Various puppet shows, joke workshops, belly dancing, maiden rituals (?), queer campfire stories, aerial acts, spoken-word psychedelic poems, a master gardener plant clinic, and literally hundreds of other crazy fun and/or mindful spiritual activities to choose from. 24207 Highway 126, Veneta, oregoncountryfair.org. 11 am–7 pm Friday–Sunday, July 12–14. $60+.

GO: Portland Night Market

For the first and last time this summer: The Portland Night Market is back! You know the drill here: crocheted frogs, one-of-a-kind handcrafted pottery, cinnamon bourbon vanilla candles from Yo Soy (an incredible name for a candle company, in our opinion), “foodie bootie” art from Cheeky Art Studio, snap-on pet bandannas, the cutest bags and totes made from recycled feed bags (s/o TORRAIN)—and about 175–plus other small businesses’ wares to peruse. This weekend’s food lineup is also epic, with vendors like Flying Fish, Pip’s Original Donuts, Pomo Snow Cones & Cotton Candy, Cousins Maine Lobster, and more. 100 SE Alder St., 503-974-6717, pdxnm.com. 4–11 pm Friday–Saturday, July 13–14. Free.

VISIT: Mississippi Street Fair

Portland’s sure does love its street fairs, and the biggest and most happening one of them all is back this Saturday. That’s right, folks, the ever-beloved, summertime favorite Mississippi Street Fair returns this weekend with three music stages, a Kids Zone, a “Grandfathers Rib-Off Competition,” shopping, dining and, of course, hundreds of vendors. Among the names found on the fair’s 12-page vendor list, we’ve got: eco-friendly upcycled “Earth Hatz,” Gay Crochet Co, Just Rum Distillery, Mississippi’s own Gift Kitty, and tons more. Y’all really don’t wanna miss this one, trust us. North Mississippi Avenue between Fremont and Skidmore streets, mississippiave.org. All day Saturday, July 13. Free.

WATCH: ParaNorman at Milo McIver State Park

Y’all ever heard of Summerween? Popularized by the iconic animated Disney series Gravity Falls, Summerween is—well, it’s exactly what it sounds like: Halloween in the summer. Now, we’re not exactly sure if the avant-garde holiday is what influenced the Hollywood Theatre’s film selection for Summer Movies at Oregon State Parks this weekend—but nonetheless, ParaNorman fits the bill. The iconic stop-motion feature from Portland’s LAIKA Studios will screen under the stars Saturday night in Milo McIver State Park. Oh, and did we mention it’s free? Milo McIver State Park, Estacada, hollywoodtheatre.org. 9 pm Saturday, July 13. Free.

DRINK: TeaFestPDX

Wait, y’all…we have tea. This Saturday, TeaFestPDX makes its way to the World Forestry Center. There’ll be over 30 different tea vendors—including big names like The Tao of Tea, Mizuba Tea Company, and Smith Teamakers—as well as tea tastings, various free educational workshops (like “How Tea Is Made,” “Chinese Tea Ceremony Experience,” “Easy Masala Chai at Home,” etc.) as well as other vendors selling tea-related items, such as handcrafted ceramic mugs and gorgeous floral teapots. Yeah…that’s tea. World Forestry Center, 4033 SW Canyon Road, teafestpdx.com. 9:30 am–6 pm Saturday, July 13. $20+.

EAT: Taste of Thailand

Portland’s first-ever Thai food festival, Taste of Thailand, is this weekend, and our only critique is: Why didn’t anyone do this sooner? The Taste of Thailand Food Festival will highlight several well-known local spots—like Nong’s Khao Man Gai, Khao Moo Dang, Farmhouse Kitchen, Kati Portland, Somtum Thai Kitchen, BKK Pad Thai, and Rukdiew Cafe. Tons of authentic (and delicious) Thai food options aside, there will also be vendors, live music, a Thai boxing demonstration, and traditional dances. Burnside Bridgehead, 1 NE 3rd Ave., tasteofthailandpdx.com. 10 am–5 pm Saturday–Sunday, July 13–14. Free.