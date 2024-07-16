How The Decemberists’ Chris Funk Spends a Day in Portland

Chris Funk is no stranger to working in music. We’re not just talking about his longtime role as a multi-instrumentalist in one of Portland’s most beloved bands, The Decemberists—Funk has done it all, from working at a booking agency to producing records, making his own modular synth music, managing bands like Portugal. The Man, curating a stage at Newport Folk Festival, and running a studio in Iceland. The man keeps busy.

Back in Portland between tour legs for The Decemberists’ newest album, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again, and ahead of their upcoming Edgefield show on Aug. 3, Funk graciously took WW around some of his favorite Portland haunts, giving us a little window into where he takes breaks between projects.

Here’s how Chris Funk spends a day here in the city:

Coffee and a Snack: For Funk, the day kicks off with a walk around his neighborhood in Southeast with his dog, a schipperke named Pengu. Funk might meander through Ladd’s for a bit as he makes a few work calls—after years with the recording studio Halfling at the Bodecker Foundation and a stint running another studio in Iceland, Funk’s recent work outside The Decemberists is managing bands. He currently works with Glitterfox (one of WW’s Best New Bands of 2022), Spoon Benders, and Portugal.The Man (heard of ‘em?).

Whatever the work day entails, Funk’s walk will involve a stop-off at his local Nossa Familia Coffee (2007 SE Division St., 971-337-8259, nossacoffee.com). “He leads me here,” Funk says as Pengu pulls him toward the front door. It’s a chance for Funk to pick up a cold brew, and for Pengu to get his own treat—a dog biscuit in a cup of whipped cream (complimentary upon request). Outside, he’s ready to scarf it down, on Funk’s word. “I usually make him wait,” he says before Pengu tears into it.

Pit Stop: “This is my secret,” Funk says, pulling up in front of Guardian Games (345 SE Taylor St., 503-238-4000, ggportland.com). Secret’s out: This is where Funk takes a quick break from the work day. The space is packed with (obviously) games, from the ubiquitous names—Monopoly and such—to the niche ones, like a game called Gloom, which Funk describes as one where you have to try and kill all your family members. “My daughter loves it,” he laughs.

At Guardian Games, you can also find Illimat, a card game created by Keith Baker and The Decemberists, with illustrations by Carson Ellis that evoke a kind of tarot deck vibe. The band initially came up with the idea based on their love of card games as a way to fill tour downtime. Illimat is a simple game meant to be played in 20-minute rounds—a card game with seasonal elements akin to Catan, along with multiple props—cloth board, players, and even the box is used. There are even additional decks to collect.

Meal Time: While in the neighborhood, there’s a chance Funk might jog over to Dos Hermanos Bakery (1015 SE Stark St., 971-266-8348, doshermanosbakery.com). On the drive over from Guardian, he spots The Oak Street Building where he, The Decemberists’ bandleader Colin Meloy, and Meloy’s now wife, Carson Ellis, lived back in 1999. The three shared a loft space while The Decemberists, initially known as The December Brides, were just getting off the ground. This was just a year after Funk moved to Portland and was working at a booking agency (where he met Meloy, and The Decemberists’ booker to this day, Kevin French). The band’s been active for two and a half decades since, playing shows and festivals far and wide, like Newport Folk, where Funk curated a folk stage for years. These days, most members have their own side endeavors—Funk with his management, Meloy with his books he’s partnered on with Ellis. “It’s fun, it’s family,” Funk says. “It’s also fun we can do other stuff and have options.”

Over at Dos Hermanos, Funk goes for the Bada Bing—layers of cured Italian meats and sliced provolone, with cherry peppers and red wine vinaigrette.

End-of-the-Night Stop-Off: The rest of the day goes to work—but in the summer, the evening likely involves a Portland Pickles game (4727 SE 92nd Ave., 503-775-3080, .portlandpicklesbaseball.com) where Funk has season tickets. On his way home from a game, Funk usually makes a stop to wrap the night at Double Barrel Tavern (2002 SE Division St., 503-234-1420, instagram.com/doublebarrelpdx). Drink of choice? A vodka soda—“well,” adds the bartender, Chezz. (“Two z’s, because I’m extra,” he notes.)

After the drink, Funk might wander home and work on—who knows? Back in 2021, he put out his own modular synth record Songs for Dog Fitness (merch includes leashes, like the one Funk uses for Pengu—who’s likely fast asleep by the late hour). Maybe there’s more music to be made, or time to rest—there’s certainly more work to be done tomorrow.

SEE IT: The Decemberists play McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale, 503-669-8610, mcmenamins.com/edgefield. 6:30 pm Saturday, Aug. 3. $53.50–$202.50.