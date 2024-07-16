What to Do In Portland (July 17-23, 2024)

SWIM: Duckworth Summer Wednesdays

We don’t know about y’all, but recently, on the Wednesday commute home from work, specifically, we’ve noticed a huge number of Portlanders all crammed together on Duckworth Dock on the Willamette. And other than the obvious reason (it’s hot AF outside) we’ve been wondering why. Why Wednesday? Why Duckworth? And how do all of these people seem to know to crowd the dock on this specific day at this specific time? Apparently, it’s not a coincidence. Duckworth Summer Wednesdays have returned, and that means: swimming (synchronized and otherwise), community bike rides, live music from a bike DJ (nice), ice cream, and fun swag giveaways. Duckworth Dock, Eastbank Esplanade, ecolloyd.org. 5:30–8 pm Wednesdays through Aug. 28. Free.

GO: Harefest

What if we said you could experience the genius of Journey, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Def Leppard, AC/DC, Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, Blondie, the Beastie Boys, Metallica, KISS, and more, all within a single music festival? Well, you can! Sort of. We’re not talking Stevie Nicks and Robert Plant live in the flesh or anything—but we are getting hyped for Harefest, dubbed the mother of all tribute festivals. The three-day music festival in Canby, Ore., is 21 and over, and features 27 bands spread across three stages. Harefest has been described as something of an “adult summer camp,” but judging from the online reviews, we’d say it’s more so giving Coachella—but for your dad. Clackamas County Event Center, 694 NE 4th Ave., harefest.com. Various times Thursday–Saturday, July 18–20. $29+.

SNAP: Slamlandia

As they say in 22 Jump Street: “Slam poetry. Yelling. Angry. Waving my hands a lot. Specific point of view on things. Cynthia. Cyn-thi-a. Jesus died for our Cynthias. Jesus cried. Runaway bride. Julia Roberts. Julia rob-hurts”—OK, you get the gist. If the iconic 22 quote (and perhaps the title of this event listing) didn’t give it away: Tomorrow is Slamlandia, folks, a Portland poetry open mic and slam held on the third Thursday of the month. This week’s slam will be hosted at Literary Arts. Literary Arts, 925 SW Washington St., slamlandia.com. 7 pm Thursday, July 18. Free.

LISTEN: Cathedral Park Jazz Festival

…Ya like jazz? Sorry, we had to. Because, according to festival promo materials, the “longest-running jazz-and-blues festival west of the Mississippi,” i.e., the 44th Cathedral Park Jazz Festival, is back and jazzier than ever. What deems it so incredibly jazzy, you ask? Well, the three-day festival, situated at the base of the gorgeous St. Johns Bridge—arguably Portland’s best bridge—is completely free to the public. So, if you do, in fact, like jazz, we suggest grabbing your blankets, your (low to the ground) lawn chairs, and some sunscreen, and hopping on the bus to St. Johns this weekend to enjoy food carts, a beer and wine garden, and performances from 15-plus different local stellar jazz and blues musicians. Cathedral Park, North Edison Street and Pittsburg Avenue, jazzoregon.org. Various times Friday–Sunday, July 19–21. Free.

GO: Gresham Arts Festival

We love a good Portland outdoor pop-up as much as the next guy, but especially in the summer—when there’s one happening pretty much every weekend—they can all start to blend together a bit. But get yourself even just 25 minutes outta the city—to the Gresham Arts Festival, perhaps—and it’s a whole different ball game. There’s gonna be: live music, tons of food options, a farmers market, a Kids Village, and over 125 different Pacific Northwest vendors. Alright…when’s the next bus to Gresham? Downtown Gresham, spiritofgresham.org. 9 am–5 pm Saturday, July 20. Free.

GO: Portland Pride

Portland has so much Pride that it couldn’t possibly fit all the city’s celebrations into a single month. Actually, although there was tons of LGBTQ+ fun to be had in June, Portland’s official Pride celebration—i.e., this one, Portland Pride, a two-day festival and parade put on by Pride Northwest—is this weekend. Why July? Well, Pride Northwest made the switch last year to avoid overlap with other summer celebrations. This year’s festival, themed “Feast and Love,” celebrates Pride Northwest’s 30th anniversary and features the iconic, two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon (eeeeep!) as its headliner. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, portlandpride.org. Various times Saturday–Sunday, July 20–21. Free.

GO: Rainbow Market Since you’ll be downtown at Portland Pride anyway—and because it’ll be awesome and fun and amazing, of course—the Q Center’s Rainbow Market (@rainbowmarketpdx) at the Cart Blocks is a must-stop-by. Think Portland Night Market…but gayer. Not only will you be supporting Portland’s LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, artists and food vendors, but you’ll also enjoy performances by Miss Jaxon and Marla Darling, hosted by Sequin McQueen. Oh, and it’s all free! The Cart Blocks, 770 W Burnside St. 11 am–3 pm Sunday, July 21. Free.