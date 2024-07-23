Elodie Hatfield’s Chords Music School Encourages Youth to Channel Their Inner Guitar Soloists

Chords Music School (8705 SE 17th Ave., 310-614-8344, chordsmusicschool.com) in Sellwood has a ‘70s sunken den feel, complete with lava lamps, a big rug in the middle, and posters and guitars hanging on the walls.

“Let’s practice our rock faces,” Elodie Hatfield says, encouraging a circle of second graders on the carpet to channel their inner guitar soloists.

Hatfield has plenty of personal experience looking cool onstage. As the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for Los Angeles and Portland band The Dumes, Hatfield, 31, has shared the stage with Sheryl Crow, Peter Frampton and Louise Post of Veruca Salt. She has opened for Sammy Hagar at South by Southwest and alt-folk duo Judah & The Lion at Sundance Film Festival.

After moving to Portland in 2022 with her husband, John Hatfield, she decided it was time to realize her longtime dream of starting a music school. Chords opened in September 2023 and offers weekly music classes, but in a band setting. Kids learn to sing and play their favorite songs as a band (a School of Rock-type model), all instruments provided. In June, they put on the first Chords Music Festival at Lollipop Shoppe on Southeast Grand Avenue with T-shirts and posters advertising all 20 Chords bands on the bill as if it were Coachella, but with slushies for sale at the bar.

“Portland has been so amazing to us—we couldn’t imagine a more supportive and amazing community,” Hatfield says. “It’s been a dream come true.”

