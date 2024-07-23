Grant High School’s Constitution Team Takes National Champion Title in We the People Competition

Awkward silence filled the ballroom of the National Union Building in Washington, D.C., as Dr. Donna Phillips, president and chief program officer of the Center for Civic Education, paused dramatically. “And your 2024 We the People national champion…,” she began to say. Cheers erupted in celebration of Portland’s own Grant High School Constitution team as champions of the prestigious competition, when Dr. Phillips announced, “Oregon Wild!”

The Northeast Portland team had secured a “wildcard” entry in the national competition following their participation in the Civics Learning Project’s Oregon state competition in February, where they missed victory behind their longtime rivals, Lincoln High School.

“We the People” competitions push high school students to learn and interpret the history and intricacies of the U.S. Constitution and American government. Simulating congressional hearings, high school students showcase their knowledge.

“This year’s team faced a lot of challenges,” says Angela DiPasquale, the coach of Grant’s Constitution team. Setbacks included a weeklong ice storm and monthlong teacher strike. “The students worked really hard,” she says. “Of course, they were disappointed [with finishing runner-up at state], but we were given another chance via the wildcard.”

The Grant Generals have a storied history in national competitions, clinching We the People victories in 2013, 2015 and 2018, contributing four out of 10 national titles earned by a Portland Public Schools teams (the other six were won by Lincoln). This past spring, the team from the Rose City beat more than 48 state winners nationwide to once again bring the hardware back to Oregon.

Gov. Tina Kotek expressed gratitude in a congratulatory video to both Grant and Lincoln high schools’ Constitution teams following the state competition, saying, “Thank you for your continued commitment to learning about preserving democracy for our state and for our country. As future leaders, you all give me a lot of hope that we’ll be in good hands.”

“Students are excited to work with others who are interested in learning about how our government functions,” DiPasquale says. “We practice, practice and practice some more.”

See the rest of Willamette Week’s Best of Portland 2024 here!