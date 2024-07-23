McMenamins Mission Theater Has Become a Staple in the All-Ages Rock Scene

McMenamins Mission Theater (1624 NW Glisan St., 503-223-4527, mcmenamins.com/mission-theater) was built in 1912, and it looks like it. Squat and practically cubic in shape, the Northwest Portland establishment spent much of its life as a Swedish church and a dockworkers’ union hall before cycling through different owners in the ‘80s.

It’s exactly the kind of property McMenamins loves, and the family-run venue chain refurbished it in 1987 into the first theater-pub in Oregon, hosting movies and live music events.

Mission Theater is one of the only midsize venues in Portland to host all-ages shows, and it’s become an incubator for Portland’s young rock scene. Bands like Rhododendron, Kill Michael, Twistur and Growing Pains frequently perform, most of whose members are in their early 20s and whose fans rely on all-ages spaces to foster a community around their favorite local bands.

“It’s kind of become the spot to play tour kickoff shows and EP release shows,” says Growing Pains guitarist Carl Taylor, who only recently turned 21 and has been attending Mission Theater concerts since he was a kid.

Portland’s dearth of all-ages venues can make it challenging for young punks to play or find local shows, and Taylor sees venues like Mission Theater as important resources. Though the McMenamins branding means Mission Theater isn’t strictly “DIY,” it at least guarantees a longevity not afforded to basement and backyard spots.

“It’s unique in the sense that it’s a long-standing venue,” Taylor says. “All-ages spots tend to come and go.”

