Third Coast Hot Dogs Is the Hidden Meal Within Legion Motorcycle Co.

If the doughnut-shaped tire marks or the rows of hogs don’t give it away, the corner of Southeast 7th Avenue and Division Street is home to Legion Motorcycle Co. (2227 SE 7th Ave., 503-954-1546, legionmoto.co) While Portland’s two-wheel fanatics come here to get tuned up, many are increasingly coming by to grab a bevvy and scarf down one of Portland’s best hot dogs. Amid the flurry of pop-ups to be found pretty much everywhere, it’s always nice to see another one find a permanent home—especially if that home is inside a motorcycle garage.

Originally started as a pop-up to give restaurant vet Sage Houser a way to share his Texas roots of backyard cookouts and all beef franks topped with Tex-Mex-inspired ingredients, Third Coast Hot Dogs is now the regular food option at the Grey Horse Saloon (also inside the garage). Houser took over the bar space formerly known as Larry’s Corner Bar—which also hosted frequent pop-ups—and now he runs the whole show slinging drinks and creative dogs. Houser makes all of the sauces, which are vegan, himself—you can get your dog topped with pineapple slaw and pink sauce (Christi), black molé (San Anto), different colors of salsa, and more. There’s even a whole secret menu to sample from (shh!) and Houser is proud to offer every dog in a vegan style.

Portland has a long history of hot dog joints, but Third Coast is a reminder that they’re especially satisfying when it feels like you’re part of a Sons of Anarchy episode (with nicer company, of course). You can find biker bars across the country, but how many can boast an array of Tex-Mex and Asian-inspired hot dogs?

See the rest of Willamette Week’s Best of Portland 2024 here!