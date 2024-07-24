What to Do In Portland (July 24-30, 2024)

GO: Science on Tap

Happy (belated) Shark Week, everyone! In case y’all forgot to celebrate, or even if you just didn’t get your fishy fill, we’ve got the event for you. Science on Tap—a PDX series that’s basically just school + a pint of beer—is on tonight at the Alberta Rose Theatre. The theme of the evening? Summer of the Sharks: Studying Ocean Predators. You’ll hear from Dr. Alexandra McInturf, a research associate in the Big Fish Lab at Oregon State University, about Oregon’s 15 different shark species, innovative research methods, conservation, and more. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 7 pm Wednesday, July 24. $15+.

GO: Porch Fest

You guys might have been to a house show, but have you ever heard of a porch fest? This Friday marks the last day of the fifth annual Porchfest—a totally free, volunteer-run music festival that invites people to perform on their porches and front lawns. Throughout the monthlong festival, tons of free concerts have been held in neighborhoods across Milwaukie; there are over 50 different groups—with names like Roadside Attraction (not the bar), Earworms, and Lindy’s Cul-de-sac Serenade—performing this Friday alone. Neighborhoods across Milwaukie, 503-812-8992, milwaukieporchfest.com. 6:30–8:30 pm Friday, July 26. Free.

GO: Portland Sketch Comedy Festival

Calling all SNL-heads, I Think You Should Leave fanatics, and Portlandia people: The 6th annual Portland Sketch Comedy Festival is here. This year marks the largest Sketchfest yet, with three days, eight shows, and 14 troupes and performers. From Jacuzzi Massage—an original sketch comedy show written and performed by teenagers, a Sketchfest first—to more seasoned sketch groups like TSTMRKT, a duo from Las Vegas; this festival should have something for Sarah Sherman and Tim Robinson fans alike. The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave, sirentheater.com. Various times Thursday–Saturday, July 25–27. $15-$90.

GO: Legendary Makers Market

Oregon’s largest Asian American-centered market, the Legendary Makers Market, returns for its second season this weekend. The market’s debut last year, held in collaboration with the Portland Night Market, was nothing short of its namesake—officially becoming the largest Asian-centered community event in state history. This year, the Asian American Night Market will feature screenings of short films, Wellness Oasis classes, woodblock printing workshops, a chef’s dinner with a drink pairing, a mental health panel, storytelling, drinks from Spirit of Sage—oh, and over 200 vendors to shop! Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, legendarymakersmarket.com. 3–10 pm Friday–Saturday, 11 am–4 pm Sunday, July 26–28. Free.

ATTEND: Project Pabst

Seven years later, Project Pabst is back! The beloved summer music festival is like a mini Outside Lands…but on the Portland waterfront…with a 22-foot unicorn…and a whole lot of beer. Plus, the 2024 lineup has it all: from headliners Billy Idol and Big Thief, indie artists like Soccer Mommy, garage rockers like Shannon & The Clams, rappers like Denzel Curry and T-Pain, EDM musicians like STRFKR, and rock bands like the Violent Femmes. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, projectpabst.com. Various times Saturday–Sunday, July 27–28. $115–$220.

GO: Portlandia Mermaid Parade & Festival

If the first thought you have upon entering a swimming pool is “wanna play mermaids?” this event is for you. For the past eight years, mermaids, mermen, and other sea-folk have come to the shore at Tom McCall Waterfront Park for the Portlandia Mermaid Parade & Festival to celebrate Portland’s rivers. After an opening ceremony and the crowning of this year’s Ocean Royalty, they’ll parade their way down the waterfront from the Japanese Historical Plaza to Poets Beach. From there, there’ll be a swim party, a photo opp, an after-parade immersive themed ocean art experience, and a Sirens Ball. So, don your seashell bras and get your tails over there! Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, portlandiamermaidparade.com. Noon Saturday, July 27. Free.

ENJOY: Montavilla Street Fair

We told y’all that summer is street fair season here in Portland. From the Rainbow Market last week, to the Mississippi Street Fair the weekend before, to the Montavilla Street Fair this week—our wallets are definitely hurting. But, we can’t help it. This weekend, 120-plus different local arts, crafts, food, and retail vendors will hit the historic Montavilla strip for one of the largest street fairs in the Rose City. There’ll be: a farmers market, family-friendly entertainment and activities, food and drink, and live music from PDX artists, including a kids’ stage in “Kid Villa.” Montavilla/East Tabor Business District, Southeast 76th Avenue and Stark Street, metba.org. 10 am–6 pm Sunday, July 28. Free.